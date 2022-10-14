Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Pocket Museum played host to pirates Saturday
HATTIESBURG,, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City received a visit from pirates Saturday night. But it was all in good fun, with the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosting the crew. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
‘Community Build Day’ held at Laurel Christian High School this weekend
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, Laurel Christian High School held an event for its robotic teams, Javowocky. The event benefited each team that participated in a program called “First,” which recognizes the importance of science and technology. The teams included schools from: Petal, Gulfport, Laurel, and Brookhaven, and...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville’s Deason Home rumored to house a Confederate ghost
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is home to hundreds of ghost stories and the Pine Belt is no exception. A landmark in Ellisville is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a confederate officer. The Amos Deason Home is a quaint cottage located in the heart of Ellisville, but...
WDAM-TV
South Jones High School band earns 1st, 2nd places at ‘Bands of America’ competition
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Jones High School marching band came, it saw and then it kicked it into gear this weekend at the “Bands of America” competition. South Jones finished first in its divisions and paced second in its region during the competition at Johnson City, Tenn.
WDAM-TV
USM President Joe Paul serves as grand marshal for annual homecoming parade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football fans gathered along Hardy Street Saturday for the annual USM homecoming parade. Several fraternities and sororities had floats in this year’s event. Southern Miss cheerleaders, USM mascot Seymour, the Dixie Darlings and other dance teams also took part. As always, the “Pride...
WDAM-TV
Petal High School welcomes 19 schools for marching band competition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After battling it out under Friday night lights, a bevy of Mississippi high schools met at Petal High School to keep the competition going. Nineteen marching bands from southern Mississippi high schools competed Saturday at the second annual Petal Invitational. Schools are split into four different...
WDAM-TV
Homecoming parade jumpstarts USM game day
Two popular Laurel destinations ready to hold the 12th annual PDI reunion, which has grown so big that they're now calling it the "Hellfighters USA Block Party."
WDAM-TV
Petal hosts 19 marching bands Saturday
'North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest' opens Friday night
WLOX
Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. “It adds a sense of color and life to the area,” Garraway-Braley said. “It provides excitement for this town. Wiggins formed in 1904. It’s a great little place.”
WDAM-TV
Hellfighters USA holds block party, PDI celebrates 12th annual reunion
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA hosted a block party Saturday to try and make a difference for some in the community. That seemed like such a good idea, Phillips Drive-In decided to tether its 12th annual reunion to making a difference as well. “The community has really supported us,”...
WDAM-TV
Order of Eastern Star hosts ‘Batting for You’ charity softball game
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg organization is working to increase awareness of breast cancer and domestic violence. The Louise-King Chapter No. 727 of the Order of the Eastern Star/Prince Hall Affiliated hosted a special charitable softball game at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday, called “Batting for You.”. Money was...
Laurel, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDAM-TV
Hellfighters USA & PDI ready for Laurel block party
'North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest' opens Friday night
WDAM-TV
Homecoming weekend boosting business in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s Homecoming weekend for Southern Miss and it’s not only an exciting time for football fans, but also for Hub City hotels and restaurants that are seeing some extra business from all the visitors in town. “It’s been very good for the Midtown area,...
WDAM-TV
American Legion hosts 2nd annual gumbo cookoff
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - People in Laurel filled their bellies for a good cause. The American Legion Post 11 in Laurel hosted its second annual gumbo cookoff, which helped raise money to cover day-to-day operations. “Our proceeds are going into a general fund, which helps us continue to help veterans...
WLOX
1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County
Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
WDAM-TV
Richton’s inaugural Barbeque & Blues Festival set for Saturday
Mississippi educators attend annual Dyslexia Symposium. The Hattiesburg Convention Center hosted educators from around the state for the annual Dyslexia Symposium.
WDAM-TV
‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year when you pay money to scream at the top of your lungs. If that’s what you are into, you’ll be able to do so during the Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Halloween night. Friday, Oct. 14,...
WDAM-TV
West Point Baptist Church to host fall festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church has had to bump its Fall Festival by a few days to the end of the month. But that only means the two-hour evening of fun and fellowship will fall on Halloween. The West Point festival now is scheduled for 6 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss Homecoming Weekend is finally here
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Homecoming week is just getting started at the University of Southern Mississippi. Homecoming activities continued Friday night with a pep rally, getting Golden Eagle fans hyped up for the week. On Saturday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., the USM Homecoming Parade will come through Hardy Street...
