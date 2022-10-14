ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariane Titmus is spotted looking smitten at the races with Ryan Papenhuyzen as friends say the Olympic golden girl and footy star are Australia's new sporting power couple

By Stirling Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A new Aussie power couple has emerged off the blocks, with Olympic swimming star Ariarne Titmus reportedly dating Storm flyer Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Australia's golden girl Titmus and NRL speedster Papenhuyzen were seen earlier this month on October 1, seemingly smitten at Flemington's Turnbull Stakes Day where Titmus appeared in a Melbourne Cup carnival partnership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MW2eX_0iZeeSpO00
Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen (L) and Ariarne Titmus are seen together during the Turnbull Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse - the two are now reportedly dating

Melbourne's mullet man recently split from his girlfriend of three years, Collingwood Super Netballer Kelsey Browne.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion was also linked to a fellow swimmer Kyle Niesler, 21.

Both sports stars have been in the headlines for completely different stories - Papenhuyzen is documenting the recovery of his right knee, while Titmus has flaunted her figure in a flash Stellar magazine cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EILh9_0iZeeSpO00
22-year-old Ariarne Titmus pictured with the Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy - she has been a Victoria Racing ambassador since Spring 2021

The Queenslander who took out two golds at the 2020 Tokyo games posed in a pink dress from top to toe, which was accessorised by a pink and black checkered bow.

'Going into the (2020 Tokyo) Olympics, there was pressure, but I was also still the underdog, even though most people expected me to win,' Titmus told Stellar.

Titmus wrapped up her Birmingham Commonwealth games campaign with four gold medals, cementing her rank as one of Australia's most successful young athletes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2kpB_0iZeeSpO00
Ryan Papenhuyzen with ex-girlfriend Kelsey Browne, who plays for the Collingwood Super Netball team

The two have a keen eye for racing, as Papenhuyzen part owns three-year-old filly Foxy Cleopatra with rugby league legend Laurie Daley.

The two-start horse, which has picked up $37950 in prize money, is the second favourite for next month’s VRC Kennedy Oaks.

The 24-year-old has been battling with the rehab of his right kneecap, which was shattered in 10 places after colliding with Raiders star Jack Wighton in round 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOMcX_0iZeeSpO00
Titmus poses with her coach Dean Boxall, who infamously went wild poolside when Titmus won her first gold in Tokyo.

Papenhuyzen, like his partner, has seen huge success, but in the NRL, having won the 2020 premiership and taking out the Clive Churchill Medal, where he ran 80 metres in a stunning solo try.

Titmus has a lifelong love of horses, owning them, riding them and competing in dressage and show jumping as a child in Tasmania.

In Spring 2021, she posed on the back of retired racing thoroughbred Immortalis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFnES_0iZeeSpO00
Papenhuyzen has been recovering from a shocking knee injury - which shattered his right knee cap in 10 places during round 18

The pool star recently spoke out about swimming Australia's love triangle in Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson.

'I think we all certainly hear about it and it's affecting our teammates ... it affects us emotionally,' Titmus told Channel 10.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia

In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
PETS
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Entire town braces to go underwater with residents told it's now TOO LATE to leave and the defence force called in to help as huge rain system smashes Australia - here's what you need to know

Another massive rain band is about to unleash on Australia's east coast with four states in the firing line, as thousands of homes are threatened by floodwaters in Victoria. The rain band will form on Monday evening, stretching from Central Australia to South Australia before moving eastwards, targeting NSW and Queensland by Wednesday and then lashing Tasmania by Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service

Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
WORLD
The Independent

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown

Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Unheralded victims flood emergency: Selina the wombat swims for her life and waterlogged roos search for higher ground as 'unprecedented' downpour continues across Australia

Tragic scenes of Australian native animals scurrying to flee rising flood waters continue to emerge as Victoria's flood emergency surges on. Video has emerged of a wombat swimming through flood waters from the swollen Goulburn River on the outskirts of Ghin Ghin, just north of Melbourne. The video was captured...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

657K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy