Jim Jackson
2d ago
Since sleepy Joe took office, prices have increased almost 14% in real terms. If he continues on trend it will be almost a 35% increase in prices when we kick him out in 2024.
2
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. consumer inflation on front burner
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Here's where stocks and inflation could be headed next after the market's stunning reversal
Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'm still in shock from Thursday's massive stock market swings after the inflation report, which showed consumer prices rose 8.2% annually in September, ahead of expectations for an 8.1% increase. While the headline rate dipped from 8.3% in August, core inflation accelerated to 6.6% from 6.3%, cementing expectations for more jumbo-sized rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The high price of Biden’s foolish energy policy and Saudi squabble
President Biden is very upset with Saudi Arabia. He asked the Arab state to help him out by delaying a cut in OPEC+ production targets until after the midterm elections, and the kingdom turned him down. There will be, Biden warned, “consequences.”. Of course, that’s not how the White...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Prices “Too High” as Inflation Rises Before Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The report marks potential bad news for Biden and Democrats who are...
We're Heading for a Stagflationary Crisis Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Roubini, a professor of economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the founder and chairman of Roubini Global Economics, is the author of MegaThreats: Ten Dangerous Trends That Imperil Our Future, and How to Survive Them, from which this essay is adapted. Inflation is back, and...
Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing
Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked at the FOMC press conference in September to clarify what he meant when he said a few months earlier the U.S. housing market would “reset.” His response? We’ve entered into a “difficult [housing] correction” that will see the U.S. housing market transition to a more “balanced” market for buyers and sellers alike.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
Yellen says inflation fight remains top priority for Biden after hot September report
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that fighting record-high inflation remains a top priority for the Biden administration, noting the U.S. has "more work to do" in cooling out-of-control consumer prices. "Yesterday’s CPI report shows that we have more work to do to get price increases under control," Yellen...
FOXBusiness
Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates
The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
Inflation maintains grip on US with new jump in September
Inflation kept its hold on the US economy in September, government data showed Thursday, with a higher-than-expected jump adding to headwinds facing President Joe Biden's Democrats shortly before midterm elections. Thursday's data showed core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.6 percent in September, more than the 0.4 percent projected by analysts.
FOXBusiness
Goldman raises Fed rate hike forecast after Powell's hawkish stance
Goldman Sachs strategists see the Federal Reserve charting an even more aggressive course of interest rate increases after the U.S. central bank took an increasingly hawkish stance during its two-day meeting. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — said in an analyst note on Thursday that they expect...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Tumbles To $18,100 Following Hot U.S. Inflation Report
U.S. inflation for the month of September was up 8.2% year-over-year (YoY), which exceeded market expectations of 8.1%, per the consumer price index (CPI) report. Bitcoin fell close to $18,000 following the data release. While the latest CPI report shows the fourth month of declining inflation, it is still notable...
wallstreetwindow.com
Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
wallstreetpit.com
Core Inflation Rate Crushes 40-Year High, Pressuring Major Fed Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve is under pressure to raise interest rates more aggressively after a closely watched measure of U.S. consumer prices spiked in September to reach a 40-year high. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes food and energy costs, rose 6.6 percent year-over-year, the highest level since 1982,...
Market experts react to higher than expected CPI report: 'The Fed is losing its inflation fight'
Market experts on Twitter reacted to the "troubling" news that the inflation rate was higher than predicted Thursday. The Department of Labor released its consumer price index (CPI) report for the month of September and at 8.2% year over year, the price increase was 0.4% higher than it was last month. The American middle class is feeling the pain caused by their reduced purchasing power.
