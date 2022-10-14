ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Jackson
2d ago

Since sleepy Joe took office, prices have increased almost 14% in real terms. If he continues on trend it will be almost a 35% increase in prices when we kick him out in 2024.

money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation

What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Here's where stocks and inflation could be headed next after the market's stunning reversal

Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'm still in shock from Thursday's massive stock market swings after the inflation report, which showed consumer prices rose 8.2% annually in September, ahead of expectations for an 8.1% increase. While the headline rate dipped from 8.3% in August, core inflation accelerated to 6.6% from 6.3%, cementing expectations for more jumbo-sized rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Biden Says Prices “Too High” as Inflation Rises Before Midterms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The report marks potential bad news for Biden and Democrats who are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing

Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked at the FOMC press conference in September to clarify what he meant when he said a few months earlier the U.S. housing market would “reset.” His response? We’ve entered into a “difficult [housing] correction” that will see the U.S. housing market transition to a more “balanced” market for buyers and sellers alike.
REAL ESTATE
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates

The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
BUSINESS
AFP

Inflation maintains grip on US with new jump in September

Inflation kept its hold on the US economy in September, government data showed Thursday, with a higher-than-expected jump adding to headwinds facing President Joe Biden's Democrats shortly before midterm elections. Thursday's data showed core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.6 percent in September, more than the 0.4 percent projected by analysts.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Goldman raises Fed rate hike forecast after Powell's hawkish stance

Goldman Sachs strategists see the Federal Reserve charting an even more aggressive course of interest rate increases after the U.S. central bank took an increasingly hawkish stance during its two-day meeting. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — said in an analyst note on Thursday that they expect...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%

Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Tumbles To $18,100 Following Hot U.S. Inflation Report

U.S. inflation for the month of September was up 8.2% year-over-year (YoY), which exceeded market expectations of 8.1%, per the consumer price index (CPI) report. Bitcoin fell close to $18,000 following the data release. While the latest CPI report shows the fourth month of declining inflation, it is still notable...
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
ECONOMY
wallstreetpit.com

Core Inflation Rate Crushes 40-Year High, Pressuring Major Fed Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve is under pressure to raise interest rates more aggressively after a closely watched measure of U.S. consumer prices spiked in September to reach a 40-year high. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes food and energy costs, rose 6.6 percent year-over-year, the highest level since 1982,...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Market experts react to higher than expected CPI report: 'The Fed is losing its inflation fight'

Market experts on Twitter reacted to the "troubling" news that the inflation rate was higher than predicted Thursday. The Department of Labor released its consumer price index (CPI) report for the month of September and at 8.2% year over year, the price increase was 0.4% higher than it was last month. The American middle class is feeling the pain caused by their reduced purchasing power.
BUSINESS
