Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
This Out of the Way Idaho Diner Serves Mouthwatering Food
A neighbor relocated to Twin Falls. He came from Wyoming. Within a couple of weeks, he discovered Norm’s Café. After that, he rarely cooked and ate at home. He became a regular of the Gem State gem. I used to have a pastor who was a native of...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Idaho 'Jane Doe' case from 2014 solved
TWIN FALLS — In a case that made headlines more than eight years ago, DNA evidence has revealed the body of a woman found in the Snake River below the Perrine Bridge to be that of a San Diego resident, police say. “Jane Doe” was identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson (aka Sash Ergateage). The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday. ...
kmvt
One person sent to hopsital in rollover crash
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in Jerome County Sunday afternoon. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Fire, and Jerome EMS responded to South 200 West near Bob Barton road around...
Help: This Missing Southern Idaho Teen was Last Seen on October 8th
A Magic Valley family is struggling as they search for their missing teenage son. The child has been missing since October 8th, 2022 and the family believes that he may still be in the Twin Falls area. Missing Magic Valley Teen Could Still Be In The Area. The young man...
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month
Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
kmvt
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to the closure of a portion of Hankins Road
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of Hankins Road in Twin Falls is closed following a train derailment. The train derailed last night, and traffic is blocked at Hankins Road and 3770 North, just north of Amalgamated Sugar. According to the Eastern Idaho Railroad, there is no timetable...
WATCH: Outraged Idaho Karen Stops Traffic; Tries Citizen’s Arrest
Road rage is a situation most drivers have experienced at least once. Some people just take it to ridiculous extremes, and "Karens" are notorious for taking EVERYTHING to extremes. I've had a few run-ins with angry motorists, but nothing that ever resulted in damage to vehicles or fisticuffs. I remember...
Burley Man Killed in Saturday Rollover
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 54-year-old man died Saturday in a rollover on Interstate 86 east of Declo. According to Idaho State Police, the Burley man was driving a GMC Jimmy on I-86 west at around 7:24 p.m. when he went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the SUV ending up in the median. ISP said the road was blocked for less than an hour. The crash remains under investigation.
Cold Case Solved, Woman Recovered from Snake River Identified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eight years ago the body of a woman was recovered from the Snake River below Twin Falls and had not been identified until now thanks to group that uses DNA evidence to solve cold cases. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the body recovered in September of 2014 has been identified as that of a San Diego, California woman. The death was ruled a suicide by the Twin Falls County Coroner in April of 2020. Her family has since been informed. The Sheriff's Office said the woman's body was found by a kayaker below the bridge and recovered by Twin Falls County Search and Rescue. She was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in a small ceremony by law enforcement, the coroner's office and community members. Deputies spent the next two years trying to identify the woman, checking local hotels, restaurants, bus stops, reaching out to area media, and came up with no leads. The case became inactive in August of 2020 then in late 2021, The Idaho Cold Case Adavanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM) reached out to the sheriff's office to restart the investigation and try and identify the woman by submitting DNA samples taken before her burial to the Othram, Inc. of Woodland Texas. The tests were able to provide a connection to possible relatives which resulted in a positive identification by the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab in late September. “I’m thankful for the hard work and diligence of our investigative team throughout this time, and for the assistance and collaboration of the ICCADM in solving this case, and being able to help bring closure to her family,” said Sheriff Tom Carter in a statement. The sheriff's office said the ICCADM is a collaboration between Idaho prosecutor offices, multiple law enforcement agencies, and the Boise State University Criminal Justice Department. This case is the second the working group has been able to identify a victim. ICCADM was formed in 2020 as a source for Idaho law enforcement to help investigate unsolved sexual assaults, murders, and identify remains.
Rupert Man Killed in Two-vehicle Crash
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash just east of Rupert. The 60-year-old of Rupert had been headed east on State Highway 25, at just before 7 p.m. on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he tried to pass a Chevrolet sedan as it was making a left-hand turn off the highway and struck the driver's side, according to Idaho State Police. The 60-year-old was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver of the car, also from Rupert, was not injured in the crash. The road was blocked for more than two-hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End Fire Quick Response Unit and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
eastidahonews.com
kmvt
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, 14 months following a fatal crash in Jerome. Esmeralda Barrera Hernandez was formally charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter two weeks ago and posted bond on Monday. She will be arraigned on November 7th. Barrera Hernandez was...
Photographic Evidence People In Twin Falls Don’t Know How To Handle Fender Benders
I absolutely love living here. That being said, I don't always like the drivers in the area. I paid off my car in 2018 and since that date, my car has been hit at least 4 different times and not one of them handled the situation correctly. The first time...
An Awful Disease Has Been Targeting Puppies And Kittens In Twin Falls
Parvo is an awful disease that targets puppies and kittens. It is incredibly deadly and highly contagious. It has been traveling through Twin Falls, but this time it is a little different. Parvo In Twin Falls Is Different. I was speaking with a vet at Valley View Veterinary Clinic who...
eastidahonews.com
