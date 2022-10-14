Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Electric supply rates likely to triple for Jacksonville at start of year
Jacksonville residents should prepare to welcome 2023 with electrical supply charges that will almost triple what they are paying for electricity now. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw told City Council this week the city had received only one bid, from Homefield Energy, for its electrical aggregation program. The new negotiated rate went to 0.1222 cents per kilowatt hour, from 0.0439 cents.
newschannel20.com
Illinois has seen 17 officer related shootings in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week, there have been several officers across the United States shot in the line of duty including the two officers shot in Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 12. With this short-span increase of officers shot, we researched the numbers to see the trends of officer-involved shootings in Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Pillsbury Mills Plant revamp moving forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Moving Pillsbury Forward held a tour and informational meeting for Springfield on Wednesday. The not-for-profit group has finished its environmental study and assessment of the Pillsbury Mills Plant property and says the results show that clearing out the property safely is possible. Their hope is to see the community thrive once it's finished.
newschannel20.com
newschannel20.com
Journey and Toto coming to central Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Legendary rock band Journey is coming to central Illinois. Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Illinois in March 2023. Toto will be their special guest. “We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have...
newschannel20.com
Virginia, Illinois gets new police chief
VIRGINIA, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — Virginia, Illinois is welcoming a new police chief. Our media partner WLDS says the city has hired Eric Shumate, former Chief of Police in Thomasboro. The city of Virginia has been without a police chief since April when Mayor Randy McClure terminated the Daniel W....
wlds.com
newschannel20.com
Funeral for Mike Zimmers on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The funeral for former District 186 School Board president Mike Zimmers is set to take place this weekend. Zimmers passed away on October 5. District officials say his last day was spent working into the evening hours with their bargaining team. Zimmers was a member...
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
Central Illinois Proud
Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought has expanded across Central Illinois, now encompassing much of Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and Livingston Counties. While the area did receive some much needed rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of that rain has not been factored into this week’s Drought Monitor update, but it likely wouldn’t have much of an impact in the ongoing drought conditions.
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested for robbing gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested in Jacksonville after police say he robbed a gas station. The Jacksonville Police Department says the Shell gas station located at 1720 W. Morton was robbed. It happened around 9:41 p.m. on August 13. Police say the suspect, Tony C....
channel1450.com
Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday
Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County Sheriff's Office tackles Pink Patch Project
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is showing its support for breast cancer awareness. More than 700 law enforcement agencies nationwide are taking part in the Pink Patch Program. The program is a campaign to increase public awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds to...
wlds.com
Upcoming Lane Closures on Joe Page Bridge
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures for the Joe Page Bridge over the Illinois River. The bridge carries Illinois Route 100 from Greene & Jersey County travelers into Hardin in Calhoun County. Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane from 8AM to 8:30PM each...
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
newschannel20.com
Urbana fire department responds to house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
wmay.com
wmay.com
