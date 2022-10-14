ShotSpotter technology leads Oakland police to guns

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) – The Oakland Police Department is touting the success of its ShotSpotter technology, stating on Facebook that it recently helped officers locate two discarded firearms and multiple shell casings.

ShotSpotter is a network of sensors that listen for gunshots and is operable in 90 cities. According to ShotSpotter, Inc., only 20% of gunfire incidents are reported by 911 callers.

“This year, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) has investigated nearly 6,000 ShotSpotter activations citywide, down 13% from this time last year,” OPD stated via Facebook.

On Oct. 6 just before 11 p.m., OPD officers responded to “multiple ShotSpotter activations” in the 2000 block of 47th Avenue.

When they arrived, “Officers located evidence of a shooting, which included multiple shell casings and two discarded firearms,” the Facebook post stated.

Then, an individual was seen leaving the area, and officers “were able to detain the individual to investigate their possible involvement in the shooting.”

“Officers were not able to determine the individual’s involvement in the incident; however, the individual was placed under arrest for multiple outstanding warrants,” the Facebook post continued.

KRON ON is streaming live

Oakland police have recovered over 1,000 firearms this year , “and ShotSpotter technology has assisted in many of those recoveries,” OPD stated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.