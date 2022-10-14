ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'

President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
WISCONSIN STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Mandela Barnes grasps for Obama and Democratic cavalry as he trails in Wisconsin: Report

Struggling Democratic hopeful Mandela Barnes asked former President Barack Obama to come to his rescue in Wisconsin. Behind the scenes, Barnes's campaign contacted Obama’s team to ask him to stump for him on the campaign trail, two sources told Politico. His allies have reportedly mulled having Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), President Joe Biden, and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) go to bat for him as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee Oct. 29 to support Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes ahead of midterms

Right on schedule, the Democrats are bringing in their "closer" ahead of the midterms. Former President Barack Obama will headline a rally on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee as he tries to boost top Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking re-election and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
AOL Corp

Obama to campaign for Mandela Barnes in tough Wisconsin Senate race

Former President Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to help boost Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, a Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, as well Gov. Tony Evers' re-election bid. The joint event, set for Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, will also promote other Democrats on the November ballot,...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Analysis: DeSantis outraises other incumbent governors running for reelection

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has outraised other governors running for reelection in the United States. As of Sept. 2, his campaign had raised $166,578,634, Transparency USA reports. His top donor was the Republican Governors Association, which gave $17.35 million. DeSantis is running for his second...
FLORIDA STATE

