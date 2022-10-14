Read full article on original website
Video: Dramatic NYC jewelry store break-in
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three people who carried out a brazen burglary of a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store. Police say the man used a sledgehammer to break two glass doors at Cellini Jewelers on Park Ave. at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Once inside, they assorted...
New book captures Mike Tyson in photos
NEW YORK - Soft-spoken but tough, laid back but powerful, Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxing champs of all time yet despite his notoriety, he remains elusive to many. But photographer Lori Grinker isn't one of them. She met Tyson when he was just 14 years old and remembers a young Mike being sweet and funny. Her photos of him started out being part of a college project at the Parsons School of Design. They wound up being iconic.
Rat sightings spiking in New York City
The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
Man pushed onto subway tracks in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was pushed onto a Bronx subway track in a disturbing and unprovoked attack. The NYPD says it happened Saturday in the E. 149th St. and Southern Boulevard station in the Mott Haven section. A 26-year-old man was standing on the northbound platform of the 6...
Senior citizen robbed after passing out in NYC subway
NEW YORK - A 67-year-old woman was robbed after losing consciousness in the mezzanine of a Queens subway station. The NYPD says it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Queens Blvd. and Grand Ave. station. The woman was walking through the mezzanine when for unknown reasons she lost...
NYPD officer hit during carjacking in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A carjacking in the Bronx ended with an NYPD officer being injured, another cop opening fire, and the vehicle crashing. The four suspects remain on the loose. It happened Sunday night near Westchester Ave. and Elder Ave. in the Soundview section just before 10:30 p.m. The NYPD...
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man
NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
Man shot, run over by car in the Bronx: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and having been run over by a car in the Bronx Saturday morning. According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call in front of 970 Kelly Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim,...
Video: 66-year-old Queens man attacked, robbed of $17K
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect seen in a shocking video attacking a 66-year-old man during a robbery in Queens. According to authorities, on October 13 at around 1:20 p.m., the victim was walking down 71st Street in Middle Village when an unknown person approached him from behind and pushed him down onto the pavement.
