NebraskaTV
Law enforcement releases more information on Texas homicide that ends in pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement has released more information about a homicide that occurred in Houston last week and ended in a pursuit near Grand Island. According to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, around noon last Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a missing person. Upon arrival, a man told deputies his wife, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, and his son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, were missing and he was unable to contact either via cell phone.
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
NebraskaTV
$25 million in grants available to support rural emergency services in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has opened the applications for two grant programs, both funded under the American Rescue Plan Act appropriated by LB 1014. The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services.
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: October 17, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Pete McClymont announces retirement from Nebraska Cattlemen. - American Farm Bureau sets priorities for 2023 Farm Bill. - Viral 'Butter Board' gets consumers excited about dairy.
NebraskaTV
Vital Signs: Experts urge people to get a flu shot ahead of winter
HASTINGS, NEB. — The CDC says there were 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020 with the culprit being the flu. The colder months offer some relief on those scorching temps outside but they can also bring about more infections. Highly trained lab techs at Mary Lanning...
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: RSV
We're about halfway through October, and it's around this time of year when the temperatures drop, RSV sees an uptick in cases. Two Rivers Public Health Department's Dr. Aravind Menon joined NTV to talk about RSV here in Nebraska.
NebraskaTV
Sports Extra: Friday, October 14 (Part 2)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Minden 43, Gothenburg 14. York 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)
NebraskaTV
GIPS Academy of Medical Sciences partners with CHI Health
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St Francis have partnered up for the Academy of Medical Sciences. The educational facility remains at Grand lsland Senior High, but GIPS says when more donations come in, the academy will be eager to construct its new state-of-the-art facility. Currently, 391 students are enrolled this year and had over 400 graduates the last 3 years.
NebraskaTV
UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
NebraskaTV
Hastings College sweeps Morningside for back-to-back wins
HASTINGS, Neb. — With a pair of Broncos recording double-digit kills, Hastings College defeats Morningside in straight sets (-15, -20, -24) on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC went on an 8-0 run to close out the first frame, including two aces from setter Makenna Asher. The Mustangs then...
NebraskaTV
Broncos beat in-state rival Tigers in defensive battle
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team knew Doane had a solid defense just like the Broncos and the defensive battled ensued as Hastings came away with the 14-9 victory on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Neither team did much with their first possession but it was...
