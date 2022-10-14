GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St Francis have partnered up for the Academy of Medical Sciences. The educational facility remains at Grand lsland Senior High, but GIPS says when more donations come in, the academy will be eager to construct its new state-of-the-art facility. Currently, 391 students are enrolled this year and had over 400 graduates the last 3 years.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO