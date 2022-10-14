ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

State aid program to help Texans with utility bills, future mortgage payments

AUSTIN, Texas — Eligible Texans in need of help paying their utility bills or future mortgage payments now have access to additional aid. Households eligible for the Texas Homeowner Assistance Program (TXHAF) can now apply for help paying past due and future utility payments. Through the program, income-qualifying households will also have more time to stabilize their finances with future mortgage payments.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New ERCOT CEO working to rebuild Texans' trust after record-breaking summer

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers told us back in July that their bills were higher because they blasted the AC to beat the extreme heat. Meanwhile, on Thursday, leaders from the state power grid said they had a successful summer. The head of the Public Utility Commission (PUC) said the power grid is more reliable than ever.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What a Kroger and Albertsons Merger Could Mean for North Texas Shoppers

When it comes to grocery shopping, people have their favorite stores. "I don't use Walmart,” Kroger shopper Jana Botibom said outside a store in Euless. “I don't use another store. I use Kroger." "If I'm being honest Boar's Head lunch meat brings me in here," Kroger shopper Dean...
EULESS, TX
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s record on public safety funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime and crime fighting are two of the major topics weighing on the minds of New Mexico voters. Addressing those topics in a recent ad, the former San Miguel County Sheriff highlights public safety funding measures Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham has played a role in. So what is Lujan Grisham’s […]
POLITICS
Larry Lease

Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives

Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

About 300,000 North Texas Drivers Are Driving Cars With Airbag Recalls, Safety Council Says

A campaign to encourage drivers to check for and repair any car safety recalls has kicked off in Fort Worth. According to the National Safety Council, there are 1.2 million cars being driven on Texas roads with safety recalls. In North Texas, about 300,000 cars have recalled Takata airbags. Takata, the auto supply company whose airbags have been blamed for at least a dozen deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide, filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tom Handy

O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
EL PASO, TX
Robb Report

A Texas Craft Distillery Is Making Its New Bourbon from Grain to Glass

These days, Texas is making whiskey that will win over anyone who considers him or herself strictly a diehard Kentucky bourbon fan. And one of the newest whiskeys to hit the scene is this grain-to-glass bourbon from San Antonio’s Maverick Distilling, which deserves a proper “yeehaw.” Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey is made at entirely at the distillery from a mash bill of corn, rye and barley grown in the state. It’s aged onsite as well, down in vaults of the historic Lockwood National Bank building which is adjacent to the even more famous Alamo. There were only seven...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Beto O’Rourke championed bipartisanship in Congress. It wouldn’t be that easy as governor.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beating Gov. Greg Abbott would be only the beginning of Beto O’Rourke’s challenges. In a state where Republicans will likely maintain control of the Legislature and all, or a majority, of statewide offices, the proud Democrat would face an avalanche of resistance from across the aisle while trying to deliver on campaign promises.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy