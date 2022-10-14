Read full article on original website
Related
State aid program to help Texans with utility bills, future mortgage payments
AUSTIN, Texas — Eligible Texans in need of help paying their utility bills or future mortgage payments now have access to additional aid. Households eligible for the Texas Homeowner Assistance Program (TXHAF) can now apply for help paying past due and future utility payments. Through the program, income-qualifying households will also have more time to stabilize their finances with future mortgage payments.
CBS Austin
Hemp industry booming, Texas official educates Honduran elected officials
It's no surprise Texas has a problem with a migrants crossing the border, to the point Texas' Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller met with Honduran elected officials to educate them on a growing industry. Miller says, "Texas is kind of looked to as the leader in hemp production now, even though...
New ERCOT CEO working to rebuild Texans' trust after record-breaking summer
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers told us back in July that their bills were higher because they blasted the AC to beat the extreme heat. Meanwhile, on Thursday, leaders from the state power grid said they had a successful summer. The head of the Public Utility Commission (PUC) said the power grid is more reliable than ever.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What a Kroger and Albertsons Merger Could Mean for North Texas Shoppers
When it comes to grocery shopping, people have their favorite stores. "I don't use Walmart,” Kroger shopper Jana Botibom said outside a store in Euless. “I don't use another store. I use Kroger." "If I'm being honest Boar's Head lunch meat brings me in here," Kroger shopper Dean...
Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s record on public safety funding
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime and crime fighting are two of the major topics weighing on the minds of New Mexico voters. Addressing those topics in a recent ad, the former San Miguel County Sheriff highlights public safety funding measures Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham has played a role in. So what is Lujan Grisham’s […]
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
With election season underway, campaign ads and signs have become commonplace across Texas. But two places that might have restrictions or limitations on campaign signs? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes.
Feds seize fentanyl worth more than $1M at Texas cargo facility
PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers thwarted a substantial fentanyl smuggling operation in Texas on Thursday, seizing more than $1 million worth of the drug. “CBP officers intercepted this load of fentanyl, the largest thus far in port history, thanks to great teamwork and the utilization...
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
Beware! Covid-19 Is Still Very Real In Central Texas
I hate that every couple of months I have to do an open letter to Central Texas to explain to them how severe and how dangerous COVID-19 is but most importantly how relevant COVID-19 silliness!. COVID IS STILL HERE IN CENTRAL TEXAS. I am aware that the state of Texas...
Texas’ first LGBTQ+, deaf woman-owned ASL interpreter agency opens in Austin
The agency, Rooted Connections, grew from discussions between the founders, Marisa D'Rose, China D'Rose, Karlee Gruetzner and Jillian Gruetzner, during virtual workshops. Soon after the four met in person, and last year decided to start a company together.
Abbott says, "Biden is facing the consequences of his war on American energy."
"Biden is facing the consequences of his war on American energy. Don’t make us dependent on foreign countries. Allow American workers to produce the oil that can reduce the price of gasoline. Texas can do it." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
CBS Austin
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
About 300,000 North Texas Drivers Are Driving Cars With Airbag Recalls, Safety Council Says
A campaign to encourage drivers to check for and repair any car safety recalls has kicked off in Fort Worth. According to the National Safety Council, there are 1.2 million cars being driven on Texas roads with safety recalls. In North Texas, about 300,000 cars have recalled Takata airbags. Takata, the auto supply company whose airbags have been blamed for at least a dozen deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide, filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
Toys 'R' Us Reopens Locations All Across Texas
The beloved toy store will open in select malls across the state.
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
A Texas Craft Distillery Is Making Its New Bourbon from Grain to Glass
These days, Texas is making whiskey that will win over anyone who considers him or herself strictly a diehard Kentucky bourbon fan. And one of the newest whiskeys to hit the scene is this grain-to-glass bourbon from San Antonio’s Maverick Distilling, which deserves a proper “yeehaw.” Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey is made at entirely at the distillery from a mash bill of corn, rye and barley grown in the state. It’s aged onsite as well, down in vaults of the historic Lockwood National Bank building which is adjacent to the even more famous Alamo. There were only seven...
State of Texas: ‘The job is hard’ – Counties struggle to find poll workers as election nears
Hays County officials voted Tuesday to increase pay for its poll workers.
KSAT 12
Beto O’Rourke championed bipartisanship in Congress. It wouldn’t be that easy as governor.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beating Gov. Greg Abbott would be only the beginning of Beto O’Rourke’s challenges. In a state where Republicans will likely maintain control of the Legislature and all, or a majority, of statewide offices, the proud Democrat would face an avalanche of resistance from across the aisle while trying to deliver on campaign promises.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0