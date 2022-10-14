Read full article on original website
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
country1037fm.com
Sample Moonshine While Riding The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad
Yes, you can sample North Carolina moonshine on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad’s Carolina Shine Moonshine Experience. The “Shine and Dine” four-and-a-half hour trip departs from Bryson City, North Carolina daily through October 30. The excursion crosses historic bridges and offers views of the beautiful Nantahala Gorge and lakes of the Appalachian mountains. Because passengers are offered samples, the ride is for adults only. And, the sampling menu includes all the classics like Apple Pie, Blackberry, Cherry and Peach, locally made in North Carolina. Plus, they’re hand-crafted, triple distilled. But, it doesn’t stop there. Riders can purchase moonshine-infused cocktails such as Copper Cola and Moonshiner’s Mimosa. The Shine and Dine experience takes place in The Carolina Shine, a renovated first class train fleet car. The copper-lined walls document the history of moonshining in the state. As the train whisks you away, read about the proud Appalachian tradition of bootlegging. Also, learn about Swain County’s most famous moonshine outlaw of the 19th century, Major Redmond. And, the ride comes with an attendant for full-service, including a meal. This month, early morning departures feature a Cheesy Shrimp and Grits or Cheesy Ham Hash Brown Casserole meal. In the afternoon, enjoy a traditional Pulled Pork BBQ meal. In addition, customers have a choice of purchasing tickets for the diesel ride or steam engine. Of course, prices and ticket purchasing are available on the website.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List
According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
country1037fm.com
Free North Carolina College Applications To Select Colleges Now Open
As a parent, the time comes around once in a lifetime for your child to apply for college. Today, select North Carolina state colleges open up free applications. There is a short window for this to be done. It opens today October 17, 2022, and closes on October 21, 2022. The question I’m sure comes up as to which colleges are offering this opportunity and what is the process for this. Both questions have simple answers. Here is a list courtesy of Charlotte on The Cheap of the colleges your future student can apply to offer this.
South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business
South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
country1037fm.com
Gallery: A Stroll Through North Carolina’s Most Historical National Treasure
When you live around here, sometimes you forget King Mountain, North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most historical treasures. And this very important spot in Kings Mountain just so happens to be a gorgeous place to enjoy the fall foliage. Every school from across North Carolina comes and teaches the kids about the battle of Kings Mountain. This weekend my family and I took a stroll through the place that many say turned the tide of the revolutionary period in the United States.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina State Fair underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
South Carolina early voting starts Oct. 24; here’s where to cast your ballots in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina residents will begin early voting in November’s midterm general elections on Oct. 24. Early voting centers across the state, including those in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, according to the South Carolina […]
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
WLOS.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
First flu-related death reported in South Carolina, officials say
MIDLANDS, S.C. — The first death in South Carolina related to the flu virus of the season was reported by the South Carolina Department of Health. The health department said the victim died on Friday and is from Midlands, South Carolina. The age of the victim has not been...
