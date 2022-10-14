Read full article on original website
'Hall of Horrors' in Cayce brings hope - by first bringing terror
CAYCE, S.C. — A haunted house is helping raise money for a good cause in Cayce. The non-profit Junior Chamber Initiative's local Cayce-West Columbia Jaycee puts on the Hall of Horrors haunted house every year since the 1980s. It's a house that will certainly scare but, perhaps most importantly, help those with disabilities go to Jaycee Camp Hope.
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
Sumter residents plan first 'chicken swap' to exchange small farm animals
SUMTER, S.C. — All different types of small farm animals are coming to the Tractor Supply Co. on Broad Street in Sumter. Two residents are working to plan a chicken swap. "I know I have 46 ducks, five pigs and I lost count of chickens," co-organizer Ashley Goodenough said.
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
Sumter residents to clear litter as part of Community Cleanup initiative
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter is hosting a Community Clean-Up to pick up litter along the sides of roads throughout the county on Saturday. One team, however, got started a little early. Lee Dickey works for C. Simmons Construction. Together with almost 40 of his coworkers, he picked up trash...
1 displaced in South Congaree house fire
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Lexington County officials say one person has been forced out of their home after a fire that happened Sunday morning in South Congaree. According to Jessica Imbimbo with Lexington County government, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the garage which sustained most of the damage. However, the fire also spread partially to the kitchen of the home.
Pisgah Baptist Announces Fall Fest
Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday October 22nd from 2pm-330pm. Twelve local churches from Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties come together to show God’s love. There will be trunks with candy and treats, family fun with food, prizes, games, a cake walk, bouncy slide, photo booth and more at this FREE event. Special guests include members of the Kershaw, Sumter and Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SCDNR, and Rembert, Sumter and Kershaw County fire departments. Pisgah Baptist Church is located 8295 Black River Road in Rembert.
FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Head’s up! We’ve got 2 First Alert Weather Days with the potential for frost for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs today will be in the low 80s with breezy winds out of the northwest gusting up to 35mph. Expect more clouds in the...
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant
COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - The home of a South Congaree landlord burned Sunday morning, days after a WIS investigation into her properties. It is now under criminal investigation. Lexington County spokesperson Jessica Imbimbo confirmed to WIS a fire call came in around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the 400...
Fairfield Road convenience store suffers burn damage in Friday morning fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that erupted at a Columbia convenience store early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the incident happened at the Fast Point store on Farrow Road around 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire coming from the front and right side of the building.
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
Lot of love for llamas: Sumter resident expecting increase in need for llama, alpaca rescues as inflation rises
SUMTER, S.C. — Margie Johnson and her llama, River, are staples in the Sumter community. "[People] will come running up and they're like, 'Oh, it's River!" Johnson laughed. She is the South Carolina Coordinator for Southeast Llama Rescue. 17years ago, she met her first llama. "Then I found out...
Furry Friend Friday - Enzo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enzo is an 8-month-old Great Pyrenees up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. We are so surprised that this handsome gentle giant is still homeless! Enzo and his brother Luka, who has been adopted, were both surrendered because they were chasing the owner’s chickens. We certainly want to find him a home without chickens but also a home full of love and affection to give this darling boy! Enzo loves to be petted and never wants you to stop. He is the sweetest, most lovable boy you will ever meet and gives the best hugs! Enzo has never met a stranger. He is super cuddly and will climb in your lap if you let him.
Swansea woman gives back to community by making decorative bows
SWANSEA, S.C. — Dean King of Swansea loves her crafts. "I make bows," King said. Back in 2004, she and her friend Dot made yellow bows in honor of troops deployed to Afghanistan. They hung them on light posts downtown and people bought them, too. She used the money...
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update
LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
