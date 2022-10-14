COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enzo is an 8-month-old Great Pyrenees up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. We are so surprised that this handsome gentle giant is still homeless! Enzo and his brother Luka, who has been adopted, were both surrendered because they were chasing the owner’s chickens. We certainly want to find him a home without chickens but also a home full of love and affection to give this darling boy! Enzo loves to be petted and never wants you to stop. He is the sweetest, most lovable boy you will ever meet and gives the best hugs! Enzo has never met a stranger. He is super cuddly and will climb in your lap if you let him.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO