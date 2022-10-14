Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO