Atlanta, GA

NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons

ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room. Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task. But...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Bay Area

49ers Fans Expected to Outnumber Falcons Fans in Atlanta, Per Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats: 49ers fans to outnumber Falcons fans in Atlanta originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers Faithful have been an incredible presence on the road and Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta will be no different per Vivid Seats. The ticket marketplace has predicted that 49ers...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Bay Area

49ers Injury Report: Nick Bosa Questionable for Week 6 Game Vs. Falcons

Bosa questionable for 49ers-Falcons; Armstead, Kinlaw remain out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers could be without six of their defensive starters on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive end Nick Bosa was listed as questionable due to a groin injury for the...
ATLANTA, GA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 7

The final push towards the 2022 high school football postseasons kicked off Friday night. Some of the top contenders looked the part. And, individually, a pair of quarterbacks and a par of running backs racked up impressive performances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons on Sunday

The 49ers' Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will end up being the second-ugliest game of NFL Week 6. Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place Thursday night. Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco -- albeit very banged up -- still has an...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Bay Area

Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents

Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

