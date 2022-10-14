Read full article on original website
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will continue their two-game Southeast swing as they head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Falcons prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jimmy Garoppolo...
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
NBC Sports
Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room. Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task. But...
NBC Bay Area
49ers Fans Expected to Outnumber Falcons Fans in Atlanta, Per Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats: 49ers fans to outnumber Falcons fans in Atlanta originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers Faithful have been an incredible presence on the road and Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta will be no different per Vivid Seats. The ticket marketplace has predicted that 49ers...
Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach
The Arizona Cardinals scored just three points on offense on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. NFL media members and fans of the Arizona Cardinals noticed. They took to Twitter to sound off on Kliff Kingsbury's coaching performance in Arizona's 19-9 loss...
NBC Bay Area
49ers Injury Report: Nick Bosa Questionable for Week 6 Game Vs. Falcons
Bosa questionable for 49ers-Falcons; Armstead, Kinlaw remain out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers could be without six of their defensive starters on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive end Nick Bosa was listed as questionable due to a groin injury for the...
Nick Sirianni fired up after win: 'How 'Bout them Eagles!'
The Eagles are now 6-0, the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team, heading into their bye week. Sirianni is the odds on favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year at +150, with Brian Daboll of the Giants the next closest at +600.
KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 7
The final push towards the 2022 high school football postseasons kicked off Friday night. Some of the top contenders looked the part. And, individually, a pair of quarterbacks and a par of running backs racked up impressive performances.
NBC Sports
Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons on Sunday
The 49ers' Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will end up being the second-ugliest game of NFL Week 6. Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place Thursday night. Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco -- albeit very banged up -- still has an...
NBC Bay Area
Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents
Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
WJCL
Falcons top 49ers 28-14, Atlanta's defense not allowing a point in second half
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 Sunday afternoon, Atlanta now 3-3 on the season. Falcons would strike first, quarterback Marcus Mariota found Michael Pruitt for the 2-yard touchdown. However, the defense would be the key to this win. A forced fumble on 49ers' Jeff...
What are the latest bowl projections for Ole Miss following win over Auburn?
Winning takes cures a lot of things that ails a football team and in Ole Miss’ case it also greatly improves bowl projections on a weekly basis. Long gone are the projections of heading up to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl or out West to the Las Vegas Bowl.
CBS Sports
Falcons vs. 49ers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Atlanta Falcons will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. San Francisco should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Falcons will be looking to right the ship. Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team still...
NBC Bay Area
Warriors Observations: Klay Thompson Shines in Preseason Loss to Nuggets
SAN FRANCISCO – The defending NBA champion Warriors closed out their preseason schedule Friday night with a 119-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets before a sellout crowd at Chase Center. On a night when the NBA website was down due to a power outage on the East Coast –...
