Atlanta, GA

NBC Sports

Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room. Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task. But...
ATLANTA, GA
49erswebzone

What 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said about the upcoming trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is on November 1. It's the last chance for teams to try to improve their rosters by dealing players with one another, getting ready for the final stretch of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers will have just played the Los Angeles Rams and be entering their bye week when the deadline arrives, so they'll have a good idea of any glaring roster needs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Charvarius Ward expects 49ers to bounce back after tough loss

The Atlanta Falcons upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning 28-14. It certainly surprised fans, especially when the Niners looked to be rolling, coming off two consecutive wins. The injury-plagued 49ers defense couldn't stop anything the Falcons threw at them. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had just one incompletion against them,...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons on Sunday

The 49ers' Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will end up being the second-ugliest game of NFL Week 6. Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place Thursday night. Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco -- albeit very banged up -- still has an...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Bay Area

Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents

Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

