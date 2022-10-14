Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Bay Area
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Dap Each Other Up Before Warriors-Nuggets Game
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final...
Colin Cowherd Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are leading the NFC West through five games this season. One of the biggest reasons for their early success, according to Colin Cowherd, is the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "I know it's so hard to admit you're wrong. The 49ers are really good and one of the ...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will continue their two-game Southeast swing as they head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Falcons prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jimmy Garoppolo...
Updated NFC Playoff Picture, NFC Wild Card standings after Bucs, Packers lose
Let’s check the pulse on the NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings now that we’re through Week 6 of the season. As if things weren’t crazy enough on Saturday, a day of upsets has altered the NFL Playoff picture in the NFC. Obviously, there’s a...
Special Sunday looms for Arizona Cardinals players with Seattle connections
Budda Baker always looks forward to a return to his hometown, and the Cardinals safety and Seattle area native gets that opportunity this weekend when the Cardinals face the Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday afternoon. The game will be at either 1:05 p.m. or 2:30 p.m., dependent on whether baseball's...
NBC Sports
Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room. Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task. But...
What 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said about the upcoming trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on November 1. It's the last chance for teams to try to improve their rosters by dealing players with one another, getting ready for the final stretch of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers will have just played the Los Angeles Rams and be entering their bye week when the deadline arrives, so they'll have a good idea of any glaring roster needs.
Yardbarker
Charvarius Ward expects 49ers to bounce back after tough loss
The Atlanta Falcons upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning 28-14. It certainly surprised fans, especially when the Niners looked to be rolling, coming off two consecutive wins. The injury-plagued 49ers defense couldn't stop anything the Falcons threw at them. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had just one incompletion against them,...
Return to Atlanta not sentimental for 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan spent two years in Atlanta as the Falcons offensive coordinator. He was there in 2015 and 2016 before moving on to become the 49ers’ head coach in 2017. Sunday will mark his first trip back to the ATL since leaving five years ago. Don’t expect any sentimentality from Shanahan though.
WJCL
Falcons top 49ers 28-14, Atlanta's defense not allowing a point in second half
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 Sunday afternoon, Atlanta now 3-3 on the season. Falcons would strike first, quarterback Marcus Mariota found Michael Pruitt for the 2-yard touchdown. However, the defense would be the key to this win. A forced fumble on 49ers' Jeff...
NBC Sports
Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons on Sunday
The 49ers' Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will end up being the second-ugliest game of NFL Week 6. Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place Thursday night. Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco -- albeit very banged up -- still has an...
NBC Bay Area
Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents
Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
