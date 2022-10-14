Read full article on original website
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
Michigan No. 3 in fishing accessibility
With 41.5% of Michigan covered by water, it's no surprise the state is one of the nation's best for fishing in a new study. Lawn Love recently came out with a list of the best and worst states for fishing and Michigan scores high in many categories. Most especially in accessibility, and free fishing days.
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the...
Disappointment becomes excitement for Michigan man who won jackpot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Michigan man went on an emotional rollercoaster after playing in a Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game recently. The lucky 52-year-old Ortonville man purchased two Fast Cash tickets and initially regretted the purchase. “I bought two Fast Cash tickets...
Residents may be eligible for housing assistance from state
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA, LAKE COUNTY — Homeowners in Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties experiencing hardships impacting their ability to pay their mortgage, property taxes, condominium fees, and possibly water bills may be eligible for assistance through the state of Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund. The MIHAF was established under section 3206...
