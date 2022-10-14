ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Frank Clark describes why illness forced him to leave Raiders game

By PJ Green
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s no secret that Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has had stomach issues in the past.

Since at least 2018, when Clark was with the Seattle Seahawks, he has battled stomach and gastrointestinal issues. In the offseason, the Pro Bowler explained how changing his diet and cutting off liquor helped improve his health.

But in Monday’s game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Clark only played about half of the defensive snaps before leaving the game with the same illness. He said it’s his first time having to leave the game because of it.

“It’s a challenge,” he said.

“I can wake up one day and be feeling good for a month straight, then all of a sudden I wake up one morning, I’m throwing up, I can barely move, I can barely drive a car, I’m nauseous, I’m seeing doubles,” Clark said. “I got a lot of doctors, a lot of scientists, a lot of different people on it right now trying to figure out everything.”

Chiefs’ Rashad Fenton out, Harrison Butker back vs. Bills on Sunday

A difficult part of trying to cure the illness for Clark is being a professional football player.

“I’m doing a lot of things that kind of go against what’s going on with me.”

The 29-year-old had stomach surgery a few years ago and said he’s missing parts from his stomach that most people have.

“It’s always something I’ve been dealing with for the last four years. I been having to deal with it. It’s a serious thing. I’ve been hospitalized probably over 10 times over it. Overnight in the hospital doing different things.”

Clark said he didn’t have to stay overnight in the hospital on Monday, but in the summer, he’s had to stay in the hospital. In 2019 leading into the Chiefs’ December game vs. the New England Patriots, he was in the hospital all week until Frid, ay when he went to practice.

“I’m trying to push myself to the limit and trying to figure out what I need to do. What I can do on my end to just to limit it, limit the episodes and stay as healthy as I can.”

The defensive veteran said he felt like he was playing a pretty good game vs. the Raiders before he went out. He logged a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a half a sack with rookie George Karlaftis in the first quarter.

He finished watching the game in a jacuzzi; he said hot water and help his illness.

Clark was a full participant in practice on Friday and will look to help the Chiefs stop Josh Allen and the dynamic Buffalo Bills offense.

“Playing a great team, a team that in the past we’ve been able to get the upper hand on, and I’m sure they coming in with a mindset of one to beat us and want to take what’s there’s and take what’s ours and whatever you want to call it,” Clark said.

“They coming to the Kingdom, and we got a job to do.”

