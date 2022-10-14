Manchester United vs. Newcastle live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

Read full article on original website
El Clasico live stream: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview, how to watch online, news, start time, odds
First-place Barcelona travel to second-place Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico. Top spot in La Liga is on the line as they enter with 22 points each, as both boast a 7-1-0 record. Real are flying high as they are undefeated on the season, while Barca hope to bounce back from their Champions League set back with their European lives hanging in the balance at the end of the month.
Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford
Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.Just a point separated the top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly on Sunday but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.
Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Sunday's gossip: Rice, Saliba, Guimaraes, Trossard, Gordon, Leao, Nkunku
England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has no intention of signing a new West Ham deal this season despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (CBS Sport, via Sun Online) Newcastle United...
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons. Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford. Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar...
'We Need To Spread The Goals!' | Jurgen Klopp Jokes About Liverpool's Scoring Patterns
Jurgen Klopp spoke in Liverpool’s pre-match press conference ahead of a big test on Sunday afternoon against Manchester City at Anfield.
Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
Liverpool edged Manchester City on Sunday afternoon/evening in the Premier League but offensive chants during the match have forced the club to make a statement.
Opposition Lowdown: Richard Beale’s West Brom
West Brom finished in 10th place in the Championship last season, eight points off the play-off places in their first season back in the second tier, following relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21. They have had a disappointing start to the season, currently sitting in the relegation zone in...
Fulham vs Bournemouth delivers entertaining 2-2 draw (video)
Fulham and Bournemouth keep picking up points, the newly-promoted sides drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Dominic Solanke scored and set up one for Jefferson Lerma, the goal coming in the second minute, but Lerma conceded a penalty that Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and Issa Diop also scored for Fulham in the split.
Real Madrid continue Barcelona's awful week, Dortmund gift win to Union Berlin: Weekend Review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Real Madrid bossing Barcelona 3-1 in the Clasico, to Union Berlin continuing to be the surprise Bundesliga leaders, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler, Mark Ogden and...
Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Liverpool rose to the occasion to revive their Premier League season as they demonstrated once again that they are Manchester City’s most dangerous opponents when at their best. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been disappointing so far this ternm, with stellar names such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk...
Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
Lorient miss out on top spot after goalless draw with nine-man Reims
Lorient missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings as they were held to a goalless stalemate at home by nine-man Stade de Reims on Saturday. Surprise packages Lorient lacked their usual creativity and failed to take advantage after Dion Lopy was handed Reims' eighth red card this season early in the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou was also sent off in stoppage time.
Osimhen scores again to put Napoli back on top of Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen continued his comeback from injury with his second goal in as many matches to help free-scoring Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 and move back to the top of Serie A on Sunday. Napoli had to come from behind, and goals from Juan Jesus and Hirving...
