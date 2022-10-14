Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
$15 million from MacKenzie Scott catalyzes VisionSpring initiative
VisionSpring has announced a $15 million gift from Giving Pledger MacKenzie Scott that will help catalyze the nonprofit’s efforts to correct the vision of more than six million people by 2030. VisionSpring's $70 million Livelihoods in Focus initiative will focus on low-income workers in the tea, coffee, cocoa, and...
wrestlinginc.com
Willow Nightingale Set For Japanese Wrestling Debut
Over the past year and a half, Willow Nightingale has been making her name known in the wrestling business. The eight-year veteran has been working across the indies since 2015. However, since April 2021, she's also been making in-roads in All Elite Wrestling. Nightingale's AEW appearances were exclusively on the...
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Gives Health Update Ahead Of Retirement
For over 38 years, the Great Muta has been one of the more consistent stars in pro wrestling, whether it be in his native Japan, Mexico, Europe, or the United States. That longevity also leads to a lot of bumps and bruises along the way, and as he approaches his retirement next February, Muta is admitting that his long career has taken a toll on his health.
WWE・
Comments / 0