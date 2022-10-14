ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Grabbed off waivers by Orioles

Kolozsvary was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Friday. Kolozsvary reached the majors for the first time this season but didn't make a big impact, hitting .200/.238/.450 with one homer in 21 trips to the plate. He'll attempt to win a job backing up Adley Rutschman next season.
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3

Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
