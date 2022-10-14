Read full article on original website
Related
Padres, Phillies face compact schedule for NLCS
San Diego and Philadelphia will begin championship series next week at Petco Park and could play seven games in eight days if it goes the distance
SF Giants announcer says there's “tension” between Aaron Judge and Yankees
SF Giants broadcaster Dave Flemming joined The TK Show to discuss his expectations for the Giants offseason, Aaron Judge, and more.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Keith Hernandez does a 180, says ‘I’ll be rooting for Phillies the rest of the way’
Mets announcer Keith Hernandez walked back his earlier criticism of the Phillies, claiming he’ll be rooting for them the “rest of the way.” With Saturday’s win, the Phillies advanced to their first NLCS in a dozen years.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Kept Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
Angels News: Joe Maddon Could See Himself Working with Halos GM Again
He has no hard feelings towards his former team.
Dodgers: Kershaw Says He’s “Most Likely” Going to Return Next Season
After the Dodgers' season came to a close last night at Petco Park, the future of Clayton Kershaw seems likely but not for certain.
What's Next For The Braves Following Their NLDS Loss
David Samson and Matt Snyder break down what's next for the Braves after their loss against the Phillies in the NLDS.
Dodgers News: Padres Starter Snell Looks to Move on from Shocking World Series Moment
Padres pitcher Blake Snell doesn't care to talk much about his last postseason start, a night that ended with the Dodgers hoisting the World Series trophy.
Manny Machado drops f-bomb and more on live TV after Padres NLDS win (Video)
The San Diego Padres shocked all of baseball by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, three games to one. Manny Machado loved every minute. The Padres rallied against a team that has had their number in just about every fashion for the last decade. Perhaps now the Dodgers will consider San Diego their actual rival.
Phillies Head to San Diego as the Underdogs Once Again
World Series odds have been updated, and most sources give the San Diego Padres a slight edge over the Philadelphia Phillies.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Know His Team is Ready for a Win or Go Home Game 4
The Dodgers season is on the line this weekend.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Grabbed off waivers by Orioles
Kolozsvary was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Friday. Kolozsvary reached the majors for the first time this season but didn't make a big impact, hitting .200/.238/.450 with one homer in 21 trips to the plate. He'll attempt to win a job backing up Adley Rutschman next season.
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
Comments / 0