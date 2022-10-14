Lakers News: Clippers All-Star Offers Support To Russell Westbrook Following "Huddlegate"

The latest Lakers drama has reached L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena neighbors.

Chatter of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's supposed "Huddlegate" incidents Wednesday night was so prevalent that it has apparently spurred a reaction from Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Paul George, a former colleague of Westbrook's on the Oklahoma City Thunder from from 2017-19.

After NBA Twitter appeared to drastically overreact to Westbrook's apparent reticence to join pregame and third-quarter team huddles, the 2017 MVP point guard decided to clear the air, explaining his thinking during what was misperceived as a snub of his teammates. Westbrook's new colleague Patrick Beverley also dismissed the chatter, noting that he and Westbrook are getting along fine.

George took to Twitter himself to voice his support of his one-time coworker:

The two Crypto.com Arena neighbors apparently remain on friendly terms. It's nice to see PG-13 coming to Russ's aid with some kind words, after what has truly been one of the sillier stories to come out of this preseason NBA news cycle.

Our fingers are crossed that Lakers fans can move on from "Huddlegate" and gear up for what's shaping up to be an interesting 2022-23 regular season for L.A., a club that remains very much in flux on the floor, if not in the locker room.