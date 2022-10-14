Read full article on original website
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Raw Results, Oct 17: Bobby Lashley Destroys Brock Lesnar, JBL, Baron Corbin, & Elias Return, US Title Defended
Lashley called Lesnar out in the opening segment of this week’s Raw, and The Beast responded, brawling with Lashley all over ringside. As referees and officials attempted to separate them, Lashley got the better of Lesner, spearing him through the barricade and putting him through the announce desk to end the segment.
WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley Announced for Next Week
WWE Raw Women’s Championship match has been added to next week’s Raw. It’s been officially announced that Bianca Belair will be defending the title against Bayley on October 24th. On this week’s episode of Raw, Belair teamed up with Candice LeRae in a tag team action against...
WWE Reportedly Cancels Day 1, Major Changes Underway for 2023 Pay-Per-Views
WWE has a bunch of changes lined up for their pay-per-views in 2023. On his SUPER FOLLOWERS Twitter account, Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE has officially scrapped the Day 1 premium live event. There will likely be more international shows and fewer gimmick matches (such as Extreme Rules, Hell In A Cell, and TLC).
WWE Is Yet to Fully Work Out Bray Wyatt’s Storyline
Bray Wyatt cut a cryptic emotional promo this past week on WWE SmackDown amidst rumors of the formal Universal Champion leading a major faction following his return at Extreme Rules. Dave Meltzer reports that Wyatt’s storyline is not worked out yet. “I think they are gonna be a faction...
Kenny Omega Was Not Allowed to Send Video for AAA Triplemania Due to Legal Issues
AAA Triplemania XXX took place this weekend and the former AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega was prevented from participating in the show due to “legal issues”. Omega is currently suspended by AEW due to his alleged involvement in a backstage altercation after the All Out media scrum. The suspension has kept him off AEW TV and has prevented him from doing any activity with other wrestling promotions as well.
Triple H Tests Positive for COVID-19
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, has tested positive for COVID-19, reports PWInsider. Due to this, he wasn’t at this week’s Raw in Oklahoma City. “Levesque is said to be feeling well and in good spirits but will be away...
Sasha Banks Teases Match With Former WWE Star Kairi Sane
Sasha Banks is still “on hiatus” from the wrestling ring after she and Naomi walked out of the May 16th episode of WWE Raw. Though many reports state that they’ve come to a deal to return to WWE, a date has yet to be set for their re-appearance.
Angelo Dawkins Reportedly Due for a Push After Impressing WWE Officials
One-half of the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins has recently featured in several singles matches. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Dawkins is getting a push as a singles wrestler after impressing WWE officials. Dawkins has reportedly shown improvement in both his in-ring ability and physique, and WWE higher-ups...
JBL Returns on WWE Raw, Aligns Himself With Baron Corbin
This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw two returns, Hall of Famer JBL, and Baron Corbin who has seemingly ditched the “Happy” Corbin persona and is being called “The Next Wrestling God” by JBL. Corbin was last seen on the September 2nd edition of SmackDown...
Kenta vs. Sanada Set for NJPW World TV Title Tournament Quarterfinals
Another two wrestlers have advanced to the quarter-finals of the NJPW World TV Title Tournament. Kenta and Sanada will face off in a quarterfinal bout on October 30th. NJPW announced a new title, the NJPW World Television Championship, earlier this month. The inaugural champion will be decided in a tournament that had been running in their Battle Autumn tour and culminate in a final match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away at 85
Legendary Mexican wrestler Humberto Garza Sr. passed away at the age of 85. Garza Sr. is the patriarch of the Garza wrestling clan and is the grandfather of WWE’s Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. Garza Sr. competed in Mexico from the 1950s to the 1970s, mainly for the EMLL....
AEW Behind-The-Scenes Docuseries to Begin Filming in November
Warner Bros Discovery is reportedly moving ahead with a “behind-the-scenes” documentary series on AEW. According to Fightful Select, AEW Staff and talent were informed that filming for the project will start in November this year. In May, AEW sent out a survey announcing a docuseries in the works...
