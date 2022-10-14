HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement has released more information about a homicide that occurred in Houston last week and ended in a pursuit near Grand Island. According to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, around noon last Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a missing person. Upon arrival, a man told deputies his wife, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, and his son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, were missing and he was unable to contact either via cell phone.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO