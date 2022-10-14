Read full article on original website
Law enforcement releases more information on Texas homicide that ends in pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement has released more information about a homicide that occurred in Houston last week and ended in a pursuit near Grand Island. According to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, around noon last Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a missing person. Upon arrival, a man told deputies his wife, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, and his son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, were missing and he was unable to contact either via cell phone.
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
Kenesaw Child Care Center is at full capacity, serving families in & around the community
KENESAW, Neb. — In 2021 NTV News visited the Kenesaw United Child Care Center when only one side of their facility was ready. Earlier this year they completed all the renovations. The facility used to be a church, now thanks to the Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition, the facility...
Vital Signs: Experts urge people to get a flu shot ahead of winter
HASTINGS, NEB. — The CDC says there were 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020 with the culprit being the flu. The colder months offer some relief on those scorching temps outside but they can also bring about more infections. Highly trained lab techs at Mary Lanning...
State Fair names Parr interim director, addresses concerns about turnover
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For the third time in five years, the Nebraska State Fair is searching for new leadership. Jaime Parr will lead the way in the interim, coming after a year where the fair saw increases in attendance and revenue. “The stars aligned for us in 2022,”...
Learning Curve: How social media is trending in the classroom
KEARNEY, Neb. — As Kearney Public Schools celebrates it’s 150th anniversary, it’s time to reflect on all the changes in education over the years. The biggest change happening in the classroom is technology and the continuing growth of social media. Carol Staab speaks with KHS Librarian Stefanie...
