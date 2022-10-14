Effective: 2022-10-17 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .Rivers across west central Florida continue to slowly recede. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The Girl Scout camp floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Monday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 10.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 09/18/1971. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 12.4 Mon 9 am 11.9 11.5 11.1 10.6 10.2

DESOTO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO