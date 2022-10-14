Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .Rivers across west central Florida continue to slowly recede. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The Girl Scout camp floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Monday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 10.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 09/18/1971. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 12.4 Mon 9 am 11.9 11.5 11.1 10.6 10.2
Freeze Watch issued for Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Washington, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...The Dense Fog Advisory has now expired. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; West Feliciana FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible. * WHERE...In Louisiana, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Northern Tangipahoa Parishes. In Mississippi, Wilkinson, Amite, Pike and Walthall Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Red Flag Warning issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Douglas; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.In Missouri...Fire weather zones 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, and 105. * WIND..Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Peak wind gusts will be in the afternoon. * HUMIDITY... 20 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS... No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
