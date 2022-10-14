Read full article on original website
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Daisy
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, Is Daisy! She is a sassy girl, who loves to talk, loves to snuggle and is looking for a loving home. Be sure to adopt her from the BG/Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Scoops of Joy hosts soft opening at Bowling Green Ballpark
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scoops of Joy unveiled a mission with their soft opening on Saturday. The ice cream shop is partnering with the Buddy House to help teach independence. Employees learn to make ice cream themselves, which is a skill they can take home. Stephanie Morton, executive director...
WBKO
Ham and Harleys: Silent Allies Riding Club holding Thanksgiving food drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While bikers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Thanksgiving, one Warren County riding club is hoping to change that. The Silent Allies Riding Club is working this season to make Thanksgiving easier for families in need. “We’re...
wnky.com
Bowling Green’s Harvest Festival returns, draws in thousands
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The fourth annual Harvest Festival was a smashing success with pumpkin drops, games and more!. The festival was free to everyone, allowing local community partners to give back – including Warren County Parks and Recreation, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Warren County Public Library and several other businesses.
wgnsradio.com
St. Thomas Helps Grammy Nominee With Cancer and New Baby
(NASHVILLE) In April 2021, Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Alexis Butcher was hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Alexis found out she was expecting a baby girl a few weeks before she was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer. “I found a lump in my breast,” Alexis recalls. “I just thought it...
wnky.com
Bourbon and Brewfest throws largest festival to date
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you were at Bowling Green Ballpark this past weekend, Bowling Green’s annual Bourbon and Brewfest was hard to miss!. At this year’s event, you could shop and sample local products, such as craft beer and bourbon. Hot Rods assistant general manager Kyle...
wdrb.com
Glendale Crossing Festival expected to bring at least 20,000 people to historic small town
The fall festival first began in 1978, as a way to help raise money for the park. Since then, the festival has continued to grow.
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
WBKO
Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 5...
wnky.com
Barren River so low 20 cattle go MIA after wading through water
RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. – Property owners along the Barren River in Warren County have watched the river shrink to hardly a creak over the summer and fall. David Eadens’s farm along the river has been a family-owned property for 100 years. And now, he’s lost his farm’s natural barrier.
Maine Woman Wants to Spread Her Mom’s Ashes at Alan Jackson’s Nashville Home
A woman whose late mother was an Alan Jackson superfan is hoping to fulfill an unusual request on her mother's behalf. CentralMaine.com reports that Sue Castle, who lives in Gardiner, Maine, flew to Nashville on Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the hope of getting to spread her mother's ashes at Jackson's home.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
Police searching for missing teen in Hendersonville
The Hendersonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
whopam.com
Fire damages large home in Trenton
Fire that began with a floor furnace damaged a large home on US 41 on the north side of Trenton Sunday morning. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says the occupant of the two-story home was able to get out safely. Firefighters from Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and Fairview departments were on...
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
wnky.com
Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
Sumner County authorities warn about scam calls involving bond payment, jury duty
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to community members about a recent rise in scam calls involving someone impersonating local law enforcement.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
