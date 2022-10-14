ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Cal Fire rehires former employee who pled guilty to defrauding FEMA, awaiting sentencing

By Dale Kasler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uu1qd_0iZeYczK00

A former Cal Fire employee who’s awaiting sentencing on fraud charges was rehired by the state firefighting agency over the summer, three years after pleading guilty in the case.

Samuel Thomas Lanier pleaded guilty in 2019 to felony charges stemming from his ownership of a company that administered a pair of FEMA grants obtained by the fire chiefs associations in Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

Prosecutors say Lanier pocketed about $1.2 million of the Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for himself. He admitted to seven charges of submitting false invoices to the federal government.

Lanier, 43, of Dunsmuir, was rehired in August by Cal Fire, according to an agency email Lanier’s lawyer filed in U.S. District Court. He is a captain with the agency, according to court documents, although it wasn’t immediately clear where in the Cal Fire system he’s been working.

Lanier could get a prison term of as much as 10 years at sentencing Monday in Sacramento, although prosecutors are asking for a term of 30 months.

Noa Oren, Lanier’s assistant federal defender, asked Judge Kimberly Mueller to place her client on probation.

“Being a firefighter and devoting himself to public service is his passion and life work. He has no criminal history, and he is unlikely to reoffend,” Oren wrote in a pre-sentencing report filed with the court.

“He is currently re-employed as a Fire Captain, a position that puts his talents to their highest use.”

Lanier initially worked at Cal Fire from 1999 to 2014 before leaving to concentrate on a company he’d started called FireWhat Inc. The company created mapping systems for helping first responders navigate wildfires. FireWhat and its successor company, Cedar Flats, also administered FEMA grants that help local firefighting organizations with training.

FEMA awarded grants of $1 million apiece in 2013 to the Shasta and Siskiyou chiefs’ associations, but didn’t dole out the money all at once. Instead, Lanier’s companies periodically submitted “drawdown requests” to FEMA for the funding.

Prosecutors said Lanier’s companies submitted multiple fraudulent requests. In September 2013, for example, he asked FEMA for $109,775 for firefighter and EMT training — when in fact only $318 was spent on those services.

“Lanier defrauded FEMA of over $1.2 million — money that FEMA is unlikely to recover and could have been used to help real firefighters instead of lining Lanier’s pockets,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Veronica Alegria wrote in a pre-sentencing memo. “Lanier’s acts were not mere accounting errors or improper commingling of (funds). Instead, he blatantly created fictitious invoices and reimbursement requiests that he knew were fraudulent.”

Cal Fire spokesman Jon Heggie said the agency had no immediate comment.

Lanier’s lawyer, Oren, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland

ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
ASHLAND, OR
shastascout.org

Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
REDDING, CA
KDRV

New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
REDDING, CA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Police were led on a high speed vehicle chase early Saturday morning in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 1:07 on Saturday morning a Shasta County Sheriff's Deputy was led on a chase when attempting to conduct a traffic stop. According to Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one of their deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata early Saturday morning when patrolling the Shasta Dam Blvd. and Ashby Rd. area, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marcelino Chavez, 39, refused to stop for the deputy's lights and siren.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KSBW.com

Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Asunken boat revealed by the depths of Lake Shasta sparked a mystery this week: How did a World War II landing craft end up in a California lake?. On Sunday, Shasta-Trinity National Forest posted on social media that they'd found a boat once used on the USS Monrovia, a storied troop transport vessel that saw action in Europe and the Pacific. As Shasta Lake receded in the worsening drought, the boat emerged from the depths. But no one was quite sure how it ended up there.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
RED BLUFF, CA
KDRV

Medford Police seeing uptick of rainbow fentanyl

MEDFORD, Ore-- While Halloween draws closer and closer, a new drug that looks "colorful & safe" is on the rise in Jackson County, rainbow fentanyl. According to Medford Police, officers have seen an uptick of the drug in recent months. Although the drug is no more powerful than its original counterpart, its color make it more alluring.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH

A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries

REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
REDDING, CA
Herald and News

Suspected killer arrested after freeway police chase

An alleged murderer was chased by police on Interstate 5 early Thursday, Oct. 13 before being apprehended south of Ashland when spikes were laid on the freeway disabling his vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder, two...
ASHLAND, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Body found near Caldwell Park

REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
REDDING, CA
KTVL

A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall

MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Opening date for new Redding Costco location set

REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
REDDING, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

39K+
Followers
710
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy