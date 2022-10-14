Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
klkntv.com
Mail-in and online registration for Nebraska voters is due Friday for General Election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Friday for the Nov. 8th General Election. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 who has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation is encouraged to register.
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska emergency services encouraged to apply for equipment grants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Rural emergency services across Nebraska are being encouraged to apply for funds to update their equipment. The EMS Equipment Grant provides $5 million for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. The Rural Ambulance Replacement Grant sets aside $20 million for Nebraska Emergency Medical Services...
klkntv.com
NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
klkntv.com
Over-the-counter hearing aids now available for millions of Americans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign held march outside Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign raised awareness on Oct. 15 for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. The campaign is led by a national organization who held marches across the country on Saturday. The tri-chair for the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, Angela Montalvo, spoke...
klkntv.com
Nebraska lawmakers call for investigation into the Department of Education
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of state legislators is preparing to discuss their call for an investigation into Nebraska’s Department of Education on Monday morning. Senator Dave Murman shared an article by The Daily Caller last week, where he criticized comprehensive sex education and critical race theory in our public schools.
Comments / 0