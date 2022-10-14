ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Rural Nebraska emergency services encouraged to apply for equipment grants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Rural emergency services across Nebraska are being encouraged to apply for funds to update their equipment. The EMS Equipment Grant provides $5 million for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. The Rural Ambulance Replacement Grant sets aside $20 million for Nebraska Emergency Medical Services...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Over-the-counter hearing aids now available for millions of Americans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who...
AMERICAS
klkntv.com

Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign held march outside Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign raised awareness on Oct. 15 for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. The campaign is led by a national organization who held marches across the country on Saturday. The tri-chair for the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, Angela Montalvo, spoke...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska lawmakers call for investigation into the Department of Education

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of state legislators is preparing to discuss their call for an investigation into Nebraska’s Department of Education on Monday morning. Senator Dave Murman shared an article by The Daily Caller last week, where he criticized comprehensive sex education and critical race theory in our public schools.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy