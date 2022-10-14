Read full article on original website
GOLDEN VALLEY, N.D. (KFYR) - Park-goers are enjoying upgrades to playground equipment and accessibility in Golden Valley. An unused ice rink is now a park. It features a slide, climbing features and a swing set. Construction was completed at the end of September. A spokesperson for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department says projects like this can really make a difference for residents living in small communities.
