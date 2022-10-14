Read full article on original website
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck, St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
Woman shot by girlfriend's teenage son early Monday morning off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. Sources say the shooting happened near 11300 Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday, at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by her girlfriend's 17-year-old son.
White Castle man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking along highway
BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash. According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.
Police responding after car shot on Monarch Avenue crashed into home
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues.
Man allegedly rammed his vehicle into patrol unit twice while fleeing Livingston deputies
WATSON - A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a sheriff's office patrol unit twice while fleeing from Livingston deputies overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Scott McGowan, 52, fled from deputies in his vehicle while they were approaching him on Old Live Oak Drive in Watson.
One dead after stabbing on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed in a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. One person was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to police.
15-year-old arrested; allegedly shot 19-year-old girl to death
LAPLACE - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday and is accused of killing a 19-year-old girl and leaving her to die in the front yard of a home. According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Yasmine Halum was found around 3 p.m. Oct. 9, laying in the front yard of a home on Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace, unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound to her torso.
Reckless driving damages 130-year-old cemetery in Zachary for the fourth time
ZACHARY - A reckless driver left significant damage at a 130-year-old cemetery Wednesday, and the pastor of the affiliated church says this isn't the first time it's happened. More than 100 feet of fence were taken down at the Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery after a careless driver took it out.
Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after LSU Student Allie Rice was shot and killed on Government Street, very little information on a suspect has been revealed. Many who know her, from friends and family to coworkers at The Shed, are still grieving her loss. "It's been an emotional month. We're keeping...
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
Baton Rouge police officer, driver injured in crash on Greenwell Spring Road, authorities say
A Baton Rouge police officer was responding to an emergency call when he and another driver crashed on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night, sending both people to the hospital, officials said. The crash happened in in the 8500 block of Greenwell Springs Road at around 10:15 p.m. The officer was...
St. Gabriel man arrested on multiple rape charges
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Sunday, October 16 a south Louisiana man is behind bars on multiple rape charges, authorities say. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, Ronald E. Hardy Jr. was arrested after a victim told police Hardy forced her to engage in sexual acts.
Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured
AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
