Pine Grove, LA

NOLA.com

Folsom man dies in fatal wreck, St. Tammany officials release his identity

A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
FOLSOM, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Troopers seek assistance with fatal hit-and-run crash in Belle Rose

Louisiana State Police Troop C has been investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian the morning of Oct. 16. According to police, the crash on Hwy. 998 in the Belle Rose area of Assumption Parish, south of Donaldsonville, claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle. Troopers...
BELLE ROSE, LA
wbrz.com

White Castle man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking along highway

BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash. According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
wbrz.com

Police responding after car shot on Monarch Avenue crashed into home

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man allegedly ran into LPSO deputy during pursuit arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is in custody after allegedly running his vehicle into a deputy’s car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says an LPSO unit was damaged after Scott McGowan, 52, ran into it during a pursuit on Sunday. McGowan tried to run on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

One dead after stabbing on Airline Highway early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed in a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. One person was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

15-year-old arrested; allegedly shot 19-year-old girl to death

LAPLACE - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday and is accused of killing a 19-year-old girl and leaving her to die in the front yard of a home. According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Yasmine Halum was found around 3 p.m. Oct. 9, laying in the front yard of a home on Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace, unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound to her torso.
LAPLACE, LA
wbrz.com

Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail

WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

St. Gabriel man arrested on multiple rape charges

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Sunday, October 16 a south Louisiana man is behind bars on multiple rape charges, authorities say. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, Ronald E. Hardy Jr. was arrested after a victim told police Hardy forced her to engage in sexual acts.
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
wbrz.com

Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured

AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
AMITE CITY, LA

