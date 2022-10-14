Read full article on original website
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
idesignarch.com
Mediterranean Style Ocean Front Home In Laguna Beach
Located on Barranca Way in Laguna Beach, California, this Mediterranean inspired luxury home enjoys breathtaking views of Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean. There is a beautiful stone entry courtyard with outdoor fireplace a private spa fountain. Gorgeous designer craftsmanship includes Custom Italian Teak doors and hand crafted cabinetry. Via:...
nypressnews.com
A feud between owner of L.A. swap meet and street vendors escalates after chain-link fence installed
An ongoing feud between street vendors and the owner of the Los Angeles City College Swap Meet escalated this week when vendors showed up to set up shop outside the popular swap meet, but instead found a chain-link fencing blocking their usual spots. Official-looking signs citing city code warned sidewalk...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
No Jackpot in SuperLotto Plus But Winning Ticket Sold in North County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $34 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced, including one at an Escondido 7-Eleven, 1860 W. El Norte Parkway.
Manhattan Beach, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Manhattan Beach. The Santa Monica High School football team will have a game with Mira Costa High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Peninsula High School football team will have a game with Mira Costa High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00.
nypressnews.com
Memorial grows for man killed in deadly crash in Pomona while buying tacos for his family
Lauren Pozen provides coverage from Pomona, where a memorial for the man tragically killed on Friday continued to grow. He was at a taco stand on the side of the road when a driver veered into the taco stand, killing him and injuring 12 others.
City of Long Beach approves $36 million construction project for 3 miles of Artesia Blvd.
One of the longest and busiest streets in Long Beach is getting a long overdue upgrade. Three miles of Artesia Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard through Downey Avenue will get upgrades to the sidewalks, crosswalks, landscaping, roadways, street lighting and more. The Long Beach City Council approved the Artesia Great Boulevard Project on Tuesday. It will cost taxpayers $36 million. "The Artesia Great Boulevard Project has been many many years in the making," Long Beach Public Works Director Eric Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano. "When we're doing one side of the roadway, the other side will have access. But there will be impacts....
Fire injures 3, strands some on top floor of 7-story building in Downtown Long Beach
More than a dozen LBFD units rushed to the building at Atlantic Avenue and Fourth Street where crews battled flames and heavy smoke on the sixth floor. The post Fire injures 3, strands some on top floor of 7-story building in Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Heavy rain began to drench the Pomona area at West Mission Boulevard and the 71 Freeway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15,… Read more "Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening"
LACC Swap Meet Owner Installs Unauthorized Fence and Fake ‘No Vending’ Signs, Blocking Off Street Vendors From Sidewalk
Street vendors outside Los Angeles Community College Swap Meet were shocked Wednesday morning when they showed up to their usual vending spot on Vermont Avenue and Monroe Street only to find fencing going up with green signs that read: “Street and Sidewalk Sale of Goods Prohibited.”. “We were confused,”...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Resident Elana O’Brien Used Hügelkultur To Transform Front Yard, Cut Water Costs in Half
Pasadenan Elana O’Brien cut her water costs in half and dramatically reduced her water usage after she chose to redesign the front yard of her Madison Heights home using hügelkultur. Like many Pasadenans, an inconspicuous lawn adorned her front yard before she became acquainted with hügelkultur, a centuries-old,...
fullertonobserver.com
Friendly Center opens in Buena Park Community Center
The Friendly Center, a new resource for underserved residents opened in September in Buena Park. While it resides in the basement of the Buena Park Community Center, it is run by a private non-profit. The Community Center is located at 6688 Beach Blvd, Buena Park 90621. They offer free food...
nypressnews.com
Protestors camp outside Councilmember Kevin de León’s Eagle Rock home
CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict spoke to some of the people protesting outside de León’s home. They are continuing to demand that the Councilmember resigns from his position on the Los Angeles City Council.
coloradoboulevard.net
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
crimevoice.com
Costa Mesa Man Arrested for Carjacking near Fashion Island
A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking two vehicles near Fashion Island before leading police on a pursuit for several miles. Alfredo M. Hopgood finally surrendered to Newport Beach police at nearly 9 PM on October 4th, over five hours after the initial incident occurred. He was booked on a number of charges, including robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly evading police, violating parole, and other firearm and ammunition charges.
newportbeachindy.com
‘The Sound of the Surf’’ at the Newport Beach Film Festival Documents the Rise of Surf Music
Ahh, the sound of the surf: waves crash, gulls screech—retro guitar riffs?. The new documentary “The Sound of The Surf” at the Newport Beach Film Festival examines the birth of surf music that started on our picturesque beaches and our own backyards. Balboa Island and Newport Beach...
Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels
Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
Deputies Chase Suspect Through Santa Clara Riverbed
Santa Clarita, CA: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies chased a man suspected of hopping a fence and stealing a propane torch down the street from a stabbing investigation in Canyon Country. The incident unfolded near Oak Street and Santa Clara Street behind a recycling plant shortly before 5:30...
