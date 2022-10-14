Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - One Ole Miss student has died and another is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning. Officials have confirmed that the two students were hit by a vehicle.
wcbi.com
Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus. The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle. WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg. Columbus police have not released any information about...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
Natchez Democrat
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
wcbi.com
Lamar County teen dies in an ATV accident, another teen sent to hospital
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An ATV accident in Lamar County, Alabama claims the life of a teen. 15-year-old Anna Marie Sorrells died after the Sunday evening crash on Dempsey Road, just west of Sulligent. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Sorrells was driving the ATV when she was...
Oxford Eagle
Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect
One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested. Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries. “We have...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
wtva.com
Oxford PD: Second suspect arrested following weekend death
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was killed and another was injured during the weekend in Oxford. According to Oxford Police, two people were found injured early Sunday morning, Oct. 16 in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall. Medics carried both victims to the local hospital. Police said one...
wcbi.com
Time for some layers
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures jumped over the weekend. A very helpful cold front came through on Sunday and it is going to be making us feel much cooler this week. MONDAY: Temperatures are peaking in the upper 60s to lower 70s today. It will be cool, but not uncomfortably cool....
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
wcbi.com
Tupelo church celebrates milestone
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
wtva.com
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
wcbi.com
Verona Police identify person of interest in Thursday shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Verona Police have identified a person of interest in a Thursday afternoon shooting. Police responded to a shooting shortly before two o’clock yesterday afternoon at a home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Two men had been shot. Both were taken to North...
wcbi.com
A Taste of Winter
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Significantly colder temperatures will settle in the Southeast for a few days following an approaching cold front. TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front expected to pass late tonight. Low temperatures will land in the mid 50s. MONDAY: Clouds will...
Oxford Eagle
One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
WAAY-TV
No. 9 Mississippi runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn. The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since 1976, and...
wcbi.com
Two men wanted for questioning in forgery, stolen vehicle case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County deputies are searching for two men in a $39,000 forgery case and for a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the unknown man in this picture took the vehicle and is wanted for questioning. They also want to talk to a man named John...
