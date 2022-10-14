ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wcbi.com

Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus. The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle. WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg. Columbus police have not released any information about...
COLUMBUS, MS
Natchez Democrat

Gibson – Hunter

Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
STARKVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Oxford PD: Second suspect arrested following weekend death

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was killed and another was injured during the weekend in Oxford. According to Oxford Police, two people were found injured early Sunday morning, Oct. 16 in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall. Medics carried both victims to the local hospital. Police said one...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Time for some layers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures jumped over the weekend. A very helpful cold front came through on Sunday and it is going to be making us feel much cooler this week. MONDAY: Temperatures are peaking in the upper 60s to lower 70s today. It will be cool, but not uncomfortably cool....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo church celebrates milestone

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Verona Police identify person of interest in Thursday shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Verona Police have identified a person of interest in a Thursday afternoon shooting. Police responded to a shooting shortly before two o’clock yesterday afternoon at a home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Two men had been shot. Both were taken to North...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

A Taste of Winter

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Significantly colder temperatures will settle in the Southeast for a few days following an approaching cold front. TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front expected to pass late tonight. Low temperatures will land in the mid 50s. MONDAY: Clouds will...
COLUMBUS, MS
Oxford Eagle

One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
WAAY-TV

No. 9 Mississippi runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn. The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since 1976, and...
AUBURN, AL

