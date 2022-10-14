Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Care Campus in Pennington County is in major need of detox techs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Taking on the role of Detox Tech may not be easy but it’s a job some people in Pennington County are passionate about. And the Care Campus is in need of even more of them. Busy every day… that’s how detox tech Timothy...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
kotatv.com
BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation awarded $65,000 in Community Action Grants last week. WellFully and Abbott House received $50,000 to support their ‘Jobs on Wheels’ project and Historic Homestake Opera House received $15,000 to support their education and outreach programs. Both WellFully...
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
kotatv.com
Hoax call sends law enforcement to Rapid City High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday morning Rapid City police officers received a call from an person stating there was an active shooter at Rapid City High School. But after investigating, the call turned out to be false. This is the second incident to occur in the area, with police...
newscenter1.tv
City of Box Elder awarded $12M in loans to address water woes
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder is sometimes a place where there’s too much water…. In their efforts to remedy the aging infrastructure, the City of Box Elder reached out to the State of South Dakota for help – and got it. “WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THIS”
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
kotatv.com
Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood couple named SD’s ‘Angels in Adoption’ honorees
DEADWOOD — Hesitant to straightforwardly embrace the “Angels in Adoption” honor bestowed upon him and his wife Sarah, John Enos of Deadwood is, nevertheless, grateful for the recognition recently given the couple by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in hopes that other families will follow the couple’s lead in fostering after hearing their story.
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
kotatv.com
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
KEVN
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD looking for suspect in fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash overnight in Rapid City. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a juvenile female unresponsive at the intersection of E. Van Buren and N. LaCrosse Street. Witnesses say the female was walking on the sidewalk...
newscenter1.tv
Here are the three Black Hills rodeos among the PRCA’s nominees for their annual awards banquet
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The PRCA has released its list of nominees for its annual awards banquet coming up in December. This year, three local rodeos are once again in the running for rodeo of the year. Rodeo Rapid City:. Rodeo Rapid City is among the top five nominees...
kotatv.com
Breezy with showers possible Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers will pass through the area on Saturday and it will remain breezy. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph at times. Highs will be in the 50s for many, but some might stay in the 40s while others on the plains could reach the lower 60s.
KEVN
Plea deal reached in vehicular homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than two and a half year after a hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez, the suspect in the case finally changes his plea. Friday morning, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty but mentally ill to vehicular homicide in the case. In exchange, the state is dropping a host of other charges against him. Fegueroa was accused of hitting and killing Martinez, who was walking in the area of East Boulevard North and East North Street in December of 2019. The vehicle was later found in a parking lot on East North Street and Fegueroa was arrested at a house on Spruce Street. Fegueroa’s attorney said an evaluation found his client has a developmental disability. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on November 18th.
kotatv.com
Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday. Jamie Hayes Prince, 43 of Box Elder, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect arrested in murder case in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail. The sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday morning that Winter Merrill has been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued in July for aiding and abetting attempted murder...
