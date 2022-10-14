Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
Experts fear Propositions 26 and 27 are a gamble on mental health
CALIFORNIA – With the November election just around the corner, Californians have several decisions to make and gambling seems to be a costly topic in more ways than one. As many other states have legalized sports betting, Californians now have a decision to make when it comes to propositions 26 and 27 which would legalize different forms of gambling in California. The efforts to push both of these propositions, is said to be the nation’s most costly endeavor according to Kaiser Health News.
Comments / 0