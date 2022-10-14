Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whopam.com
Local movie theater under new ownership, to undergo renovations
Hopkinsville’s only movie theater is under new ownership. Shane and Aubrie Pollock finalized the purchase of WK Cinemas Friday and will be changing the name to The Showbox. The theater will remain open through the holidays, but will close in January for renovations, with a reopening expected in May.
wnky.com
Bowling Green’s Harvest Festival returns, draws in thousands
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The fourth annual Harvest Festival was a smashing success with pumpkin drops, games and more!. The festival was free to everyone, allowing local community partners to give back – including Warren County Parks and Recreation, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Warren County Public Library and several other businesses.
wnky.com
Scoops of Joy hosts soft opening at Bowling Green Ballpark
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scoops of Joy unveiled a mission with their soft opening on Saturday. The ice cream shop is partnering with the Buddy House to help teach independence. Employees learn to make ice cream themselves, which is a skill they can take home. Stephanie Morton, executive director...
wdrb.com
Glendale Crossing Festival expected to bring at least 20,000 people to historic small town
The fall festival first began in 1978, as a way to help raise money for the park. Since then, the festival has continued to grow.
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Daisy
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, Is Daisy! She is a sassy girl, who loves to talk, loves to snuggle and is looking for a loving home. Be sure to adopt her from the BG/Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Special Olympics bowlers return to Southern Lanes for tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – More than 150 Special Olympics bowlers visited Southern Lanes in Bowling Green over the weekend. On Saturday, the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 5 Bowling Tournament brought athletes from Barren, Butler, Christian, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren Counties together to test out their skills. Casey Freeman of...
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
ESPN
Jamarion Sharp buys puppy with NIL money
Bowling Green, Ky. -- Whenever Jamarion Sharp walks into the gym at Western Kentucky, Division I basketball's tallest player always brings his puppy. For the 7-foot-5 center and last year's top shot-blocker (4.6 BPG), his dog, Joker -- a mixed-breed he purchased with his name, image and likeness cash two weeks ago -- is a best friend and a responsibility. Sharp said he hopes the puppy will help him mature.
wnky.com
Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
wnky.com
Justice and Jordan Dingle make impact from Bowling Green to Lexington
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green High School’s Justice and Jordan Dingle won state championships as Purples in 2016 and 2020. Now the brothers are doing big things in Lexington for the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out the story attached as WNKY Sports spoke with the parents of this...
wnky.com
5 men indicted on drug trafficking, firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five men are facing indictments from a grand jury in Bowling Green. The following people have been indicted as of Oct. 12 on charges of drug trafficking and firearms offenses:. Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized following Barren County collision
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Barren County that left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital Wednesday morning.
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of vicious assault captured by LPD after daylong manhunt
A Leitchfield man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after fighting with police trying to serve a warrant for a vicious assault the suspect is accused of committing Wednesday morning. The Leitchfield Police Department initially responded Wednesday morning at approximately 7:20 to the 400 block of South Main Street on the report...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop on Means Avenue Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 33-year-old Paul Waites for an improper turn and one headlight being out on his vehicle. During the stop, he reportedly called his mother and was trying...
