Bowling Green, KY

whopam.com

Local movie theater under new ownership, to undergo renovations

Hopkinsville’s only movie theater is under new ownership. Shane and Aubrie Pollock finalized the purchase of WK Cinemas Friday and will be changing the name to The Showbox. The theater will remain open through the holidays, but will close in January for renovations, with a reopening expected in May.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green’s Harvest Festival returns, draws in thousands

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The fourth annual Harvest Festival was a smashing success with pumpkin drops, games and more!. The festival was free to everyone, allowing local community partners to give back – including Warren County Parks and Recreation, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Warren County Public Library and several other businesses.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Scoops of Joy hosts soft opening at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scoops of Joy unveiled a mission with their soft opening on Saturday. The ice cream shop is partnering with the Buddy House to help teach independence. Employees learn to make ice cream themselves, which is a skill they can take home. Stephanie Morton, executive director...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Daisy

Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, Is Daisy! She is a sassy girl, who loves to talk, loves to snuggle and is looking for a loving home. Be sure to adopt her from the BG/Warren County Humane Society.
MORGANTOWN, KY
wnky.com

Special Olympics bowlers return to Southern Lanes for tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – More than 150 Special Olympics bowlers visited Southern Lanes in Bowling Green over the weekend. On Saturday, the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 5 Bowling Tournament brought athletes from Barren, Butler, Christian, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren Counties together to test out their skills. Casey Freeman of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ESPN

Jamarion Sharp buys puppy with NIL money

Bowling Green, Ky. -- Whenever Jamarion Sharp walks into the gym at Western Kentucky, Division I basketball's tallest player always brings his puppy. For the 7-foot-5 center and last year's top shot-blocker (4.6 BPG), his dog, Joker -- a mixed-breed he purchased with his name, image and likeness cash two weeks ago -- is a best friend and a responsibility. Sharp said he hopes the puppy will help him mature.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified

PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
PARK CITY, KY
wnky.com

5 men indicted on drug trafficking, firearms offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five men are facing indictments from a grand jury in Bowling Green. The following people have been indicted as of Oct. 12 on charges of drug trafficking and firearms offenses:. Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop on Means Avenue Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 33-year-old Paul Waites for an improper turn and one headlight being out on his vehicle. During the stop, he reportedly called his mother and was trying...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

