ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Seminole County officials provide Hurricane Ian recovery update

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Monday. Chief Administrator for the Office of Emergency Management Alan Harris, Florida Department of Health in Seminole health officer Donna Walsh, and Seminole County Watershed Management Division manager Shannon Wetzel were in attendance.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash involving semi causes traffic delays in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi and an SUV is causing traffic delays in Kissimmee Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said all eastbound lanes are blocked at W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffen Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The cause of the crash and the...
KISSIMMEE, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl forecast to produce heavy rainfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south Friday afternoon. The storm was 85 miles northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico, and 145 miles northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving south at 6 mph. "A southward or south-southwestward motion...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy