I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Check out these 4 pumpkin patches and the weather you can expect
With Halloween just around the corner, many are looking for the right pumpkin patch. The Spectrum 1 News Weather Team has you covered with some amazing pumpkin patches you and your family can enjoy this time of year. The weather in October tends to be dry and comfortable in SoCal.
NBC Los Angeles
A Free ‘Fall-O-Ween' Festivity Opens at Heritage Hill
Classic Halloween movies, the funny kind made for families to view together, often are set in locations lined with older homes, the sort of unique and atmospheric abodes that were built decades or even centuries ago. But finding such fanciful buildings in our modern day-to-day worlds? That's rather harder, at...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Anaheim, CA
Anaheim is a city in southern California, best known as the home of Disneyland Resort. However, there are many other things to do in Anaheim that will keep tourists busy and entertained. Anaheim is home to the Angels baseball team and the Ducks hockey team. It’s the tenth largest city...
fullertonobserver.com
Friendly Center opens in Buena Park Community Center
The Friendly Center, a new resource for underserved residents opened in September in Buena Park. While it resides in the basement of the Buena Park Community Center, it is run by a private non-profit. The Community Center is located at 6688 Beach Blvd, Buena Park 90621. They offer free food...
idesignarch.com
Elegant Transitional French Style Home in Southern California
This luxury custom home in Costa Mesa, California features rustic modern French-inspired architecture. The house sits on a large half-acre lot with a spacious backyard. There is a separate pool house with a vaulted game room, full bath and an indoor/outdoor bar. Designed by Brandon Architects, and built by Patterson...
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
idesignarch.com
Mediterranean Style Ocean Front Home In Laguna Beach
Located on Barranca Way in Laguna Beach, California, this Mediterranean inspired luxury home enjoys breathtaking views of Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean. There is a beautiful stone entry courtyard with outdoor fireplace a private spa fountain. Gorgeous designer craftsmanship includes Custom Italian Teak doors and hand crafted cabinetry. Via:...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunday Weather Update: See You Later, Drizzle
With overcast skies, thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend, the temperatures in Southern California are expected to rise again in the days to come. The sun will be staying out in the Valley and Los Angeles, with clouds lingering over Orange County. "Overall, we're staying dry, and...
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Sam Rubin and Eric Spillman tackle last leg of Bike MS: Bay to Bay ride
KTLA’s Sam Rubin and Eric Spillman continued their journey as part of the Bike MS: Bay to Bay charity ride. Bike MS is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world with nearly 75,000 cyclists participating each year, including this weekend’s ride. The goal is to raise money, not only for a cure but also […]
newportbeachindy.com
‘The Sound of the Surf’’ at the Newport Beach Film Festival Documents the Rise of Surf Music
Ahh, the sound of the surf: waves crash, gulls screech—retro guitar riffs?. The new documentary “The Sound of The Surf” at the Newport Beach Film Festival examines the birth of surf music that started on our picturesque beaches and our own backyards. Balboa Island and Newport Beach...
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
orangecountytribune.com
Lighting for Los Amigos High
A public hearing on the proposed sports lighting project at Los Amigos High School tops the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education. If approved, it would provide temporary lighting at athletic fields and courts at LAHS. A resolution to provide the...
California police arrest intoxicated resident ‘galloping through traffic’ on horse
WHITTIER, Calif. — Police in California detained a resident for riding under the influence on Friday. Nay, that is not a misprint. But galloping under the influence is a new broken law for police in Whittier. A person is accused of “galloping through traffic” on a horse while intoxicated,...
2urbangirls.com
Person found dead on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
Surfline
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge
Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
Classic Fashion Apparel opens first US facility, bringing hundreds of jobs to Santa Ana
Classic Fashion, an apparel company based in Jordan, is opening its first manufacturing facility in the United States right in Santa Ana.
