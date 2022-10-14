ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Check out these 4 pumpkin patches and the weather you can expect

With Halloween just around the corner, many are looking for the right pumpkin patch. The Spectrum 1 News Weather Team has you covered with some amazing pumpkin patches you and your family can enjoy this time of year. The weather in October tends to be dry and comfortable in SoCal.
IRVINE, CA
A Free ‘Fall-O-Ween' Festivity Opens at Heritage Hill

Classic Halloween movies, the funny kind made for families to view together, often are set in locations lined with older homes, the sort of unique and atmospheric abodes that were built decades or even centuries ago. But finding such fanciful buildings in our modern day-to-day worlds? That's rather harder, at...
LAKE FOREST, CA
15 Best Things to Do in Anaheim, CA

Anaheim is a city in southern California, best known as the home of Disneyland Resort. However, there are many other things to do in Anaheim that will keep tourists busy and entertained. Anaheim is home to the Angels baseball team and the Ducks hockey team. It’s the tenth largest city...
ANAHEIM, CA
Friendly Center opens in Buena Park Community Center

The Friendly Center, a new resource for underserved residents opened in September in Buena Park. While it resides in the basement of the Buena Park Community Center, it is run by a private non-profit. The Community Center is located at 6688 Beach Blvd, Buena Park 90621. They offer free food...
BUENA PARK, CA
Elegant Transitional French Style Home in Southern California

This luxury custom home in Costa Mesa, California features rustic modern French-inspired architecture. The house sits on a large half-acre lot with a spacious backyard. There is a separate pool house with a vaulted game room, full bath and an indoor/outdoor bar. Designed by Brandon Architects, and built by Patterson...
COSTA MESA, CA
Mediterranean Style Ocean Front Home In Laguna Beach

Located on Barranca Way in Laguna Beach, California, this Mediterranean inspired luxury home enjoys breathtaking views of Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean. There is a beautiful stone entry courtyard with outdoor fireplace a private spa fountain. Gorgeous designer craftsmanship includes Custom Italian Teak doors and hand crafted cabinetry. Via:...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Sunday Weather Update: See You Later, Drizzle

With overcast skies, thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend, the temperatures in Southern California are expected to rise again in the days to come. The sun will be staying out in the Valley and Los Angeles, with clouds lingering over Orange County. "Overall, we're staying dry, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever

A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lighting for Los Amigos High

A public hearing on the proposed sports lighting project at Los Amigos High School tops the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education. If approved, it would provide temporary lighting at athletic fields and courts at LAHS. A resolution to provide the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Person found dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge

Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

