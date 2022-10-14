ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson and FSU Friday Injury Report and Stat Breakdown

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
AllClemson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2Oto_0iZeXIZ700

Florida State's injury report and updated stat comparison for the Tigers and Seminoles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhKcT_0iZeXIZ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ro1XR_0iZeXIZ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YZxM_0iZeXIZ700

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney reveals stance on ACC rivalry games ahead of Florida State

Clemson picked up a much-needed 30-20 victory over N.C. State last weekend to move to improve to 6-0 on the season. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers look to keep their momentum alive as they head south on Saturday to play Florida State (4-2) in Tallahassee. Clemson has asserted itself as the pride of the ACC ever since Swinney took over in 2008, winning seven of the last 14 ACC Championships (four more than any other school in that span).
CLEMSON, SC
WCTV

Pedestrian seriously injured near Doak Stadium after football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. The crash happened a few hours after the Florida State University vs. Clemson Tigers football game. According to TPD, it happened Sunday morning just before 1 a.m....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
accesswdun.com

Football: Rabun rolls over Elbert County; Gibson breaks receiving records

ELBERTON, Ga. — Jaden Gibson broke the Georgia high school receiving touchdowns and yards records Friday night as Rabun County took care of business against Elbert County, 41-21. Gibson would finish the night with 13 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the night on an 8-yard catch from Keegan Stover with 5:47 left in the first quarter. After a Nicholas Baloga pick-six midway through the second quarter made the score 14-0 at halftime. Gibson opened the third quarter with an 80-yard catch to take a 21-0 lead.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy