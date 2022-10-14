A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.

REDDING, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO