Outage Alert: Power restored to residents in City of Shasta Lake
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Update as of 7:48 pm;. Power has been restored, according to the city. the cause of the power outage was a tree. According to a Facebook post from the city, a power outage has hit residents in the City of Shasta Lake. There's...
Disabled adults and adults 60+ may be eligible for free iPad in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — In Shasta County, disabled adults and adults older than 60 might be able to get a free iPad. It's through the connections, health, aging, and technology or the "Chat" Program. Shasta County's Health and Human Services agency is using the program to help "at-risk" adults...
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Become a firefighter, two major hiring events planned for wildland firefighting
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Hiring season has begun for the Bureau of Land Management, looking for up to 200 wildland firefighters who will work out of the California and Nevada area in 2023. "Fall is usually when we tried to start hiring," said Jason Schroeder, Superintendent with BLM. "Definitely...
Downtown City of Redding new parking fees could be coming soon
REDDING, Calif. — Parking fees coming to downtown Redding? That is the topic up for discussion Tuesday, October 18, at the city council meeting as Redding City Council will look at the proposed parking fees in downtown Redding. For those visiting the downtown area, it will be $1 an...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week
A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
Redding woman celebrates 100th birthday and shares secret to a long, happy life
REDDING, Calif. — — A century ago neither the Empire State Building nor the Golden Gate Bridge had been built but one woman, who is still living in Redding, was born exactly 100 years ago. Mary Rae Bryden was born on October 16, 1922, and celebrated her 100th...
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
There are a number of events around Shasta County Saturday that you won't want to miss
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — There are a many fun and interesting events going on in the Northstate this Saturday, that you can be apart of! Here is a Saturday roundup of the fun you can find around Shasta County:. Science Saturday, Spooky Science at Turtle Bay:. When: Saturday 11...
C.A.S.T for Kids gives disabled children the tools to fish
REDDING. Calif. — Out in Shasta lake, a community of volunteers have come together to give some very special kids an awesome day of fishing. CAST for Kids is a national nonprofit organization that hosts events all over the country, and uses the sport of fishing as a way to unite and encourage disabled kids within the community.
Voice Your Opinions About the City of Redding
Monday, October 17, is the last day to fill out the Redding Community Survey. The survey takes around fifteen minutes to complete in full and asks questions about residents’ experiences in the city including their perceived quality of life, feelings of safety, ease of accessing transportation, ability to afford housing and more.
Games of the Week - The Almond Bowl and The River Bowl
This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl. This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise...
North Coast Water Board Increases Enforcement on Cannabis Growers, Issues Six-Figure Fines
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board reported last Friday that its enforcement actions against water quality violations have increased by 25% over the past two years, driven largely by its forceful response to the growing operations of cannabis cultivators whose activities threaten nearby waterways. The cultivators involved generally...
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
Opening date for new Redding Costco location set
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
