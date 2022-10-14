ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Downtown City of Redding new parking fees could be coming soon

REDDING, Calif. — Parking fees coming to downtown Redding? That is the topic up for discussion Tuesday, October 18, at the city council meeting as Redding City Council will look at the proposed parking fees in downtown Redding. For those visiting the downtown area, it will be $1 an...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week

A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

C.A.S.T for Kids gives disabled children the tools to fish

REDDING. Calif. — Out in Shasta lake, a community of volunteers have come together to give some very special kids an awesome day of fishing. CAST for Kids is a national nonprofit organization that hosts events all over the country, and uses the sport of fishing as a way to unite and encourage disabled kids within the community.
SHASTA, CA
shastascout.org

Voice Your Opinions About the City of Redding

Monday, October 17, is the last day to fill out the Redding Community Survey. The survey takes around fifteen minutes to complete in full and asks questions about residents’ experiences in the city including their perceived quality of life, feelings of safety, ease of accessing transportation, ability to afford housing and more.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Games of the Week - The Almond Bowl and The River Bowl

This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl. This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Opening date for new Redding Costco location set

REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
REDDING, CA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California

Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight

REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
REDDING, CA

