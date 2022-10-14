Jonah Williams shows ‘encouraging’ progress, Tee Higgins questionable: Bengals vs. Saints injury updates

Read full article on original website
Related
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Watch Ja’Marr Chase’s 60-yard touchdown catch and run to give the Bengals a lead vs. the Saints
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase just gave the Bengals their first lead against the Saints. It was the only one they needed as the Bengals left New Orleans with a 30-26 victory. After the Bengals defense forced a three-and-out, Joe Burrow completed a pass to Ja’Marr Chase near the...
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay's Vague Answer
The Rams get a first-hand look as the Panthers are 1-4 and have fired their coach and are rumored to be willing to part with the pricy, oft-injured, but brilliant 26-year-old Christian McCaffrey.
‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 30-26 Loss to the Bengals
The Saints led most of the way until Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Bengals the 30-26 win in New Orleans. New Orleans’ offense had plenty of opportunities to put this game away, but couldn’t convert when they went into the red zone. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 30-26 loss at home:
Browns rookie kicker Cade York focused on shutting out noise, sticking with process ahead of Patriots game
BEREA, Ohio -- Cade York is in somewhat uncharted territory, but is sticking to the process he knows. In the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers last week, York missed two field goals, including a 54-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining that would have likely decided the game. This...
No. 2 St. Edward stops Cincinnati Moeller, 6-0, in potential state championship preview
CINCINNATI, Ohio — St. Edward’s defense never broke, despite multiple second-half drives deep into its own territory against Archbishop Moeller. The defending OHSAA Division I state champions blocked a field goal in the third quarter and recovered a Jordan Marshall fumble near the goal line in the fourth to preserve a 6-0 win at Norwood Shea Stadium in Cincinnati.
Myles Garrett aggravates sprained shoulder: ‘I don’t care how bad I’m hurting, I’m going to put my guys first’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his sprained left shoulder late in Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and finished the game in pain on the sideline, but plans to play next Sunday in Baltimore. “Could be better,” Garrett said when asked after the game...
Saints running back Alvin Kamara faces $10M lawsuit on top of felony charge
A lawsuit filed this week against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial in connection to an assault in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara already faces a felony battery charge in the alleged assault of Darnell Greene Jr., who...
Andy Dalton resurgence on Saints could lead to QB competition vs. Jameis Winston
The New Orleans Saints are rolling with Andy Dalton once again in Week 6. As they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town and Jameis Winston deals with back and ankle injuries, Dalton will face his former team while Winston serves as the backup. Although this arrangement is in place mostly...
Saints expected to be without top 3 receivers Sunday against Burrow’s Bengals
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to be without their top three wide receivers when they host former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (Oct. 16), according to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN. Veterans Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) already were...
Browns defensive issues are bigger than just the coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With 5:39 left in the third quarter on Sunday, Patriots third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe dropped back, executing a fake handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson. Tight end Hunter Henry started to engage safety Grant Delpit like he was going to block him and then juked past him, Delpit spinning to the ground in his wake.
How Joe Burrow returned to the Superdome like he never left: Mohammad Ahmad
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked into the Caesars Superdome wearing Ja’Marr Chase’s national championship jersey on Sunday, he brought national championship level energy with him. Although almost three years had passed since he last played in that memorable national title game with LSU...
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase come out on top in return to Superdome as Saints fall to Bengals 30-26
The last time Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase played a game at the Superdome, they claimed a national championship for LSU. On Sunday, the stakes weren't quite as high but Burrow and Chase were just as stellar, this time at the expense of the Saints, as they fell 30-26 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Inside the NFL owners meeting: White coaches challenge owners on league's diversity woes
Inside NFL owners meeting, where Pete Carroll, John Harbaugh, Frank Reich and Andy Reid called on owners to make 'more progress' hiring Black coaches.
NFL・
Is there hope for the Browns? Do I need professional help? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the New England Patriots:. 1. Last week, I wrote my pregame scribbles under the headline: I MAY NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP, BUT I THINK THE BROWNS CAN WIN THIS GAME. Oh, boy. They lost to the Chargers, 30-28. Cade York missed two field goals – 46 and 54 yards. The defense was embarrassed by giving up 238 yards rushing to the worst rushing team in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw one of his dreaded late-game interceptions.
Saints’ eye-opening plan for Jameis Winston vs. Bengals
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier in the week that Andy Dalton was expected to be the starter in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s still the case, but Jameis Winston will actually be active and in uniform, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The...
Browns once again beat themselves in loss to Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Patriots flat out beat the Browns. One could argue that this year’s 38-15 defeat was even worse than last season’s 45-7 loss, as the Browns simply had no answer against Patriots third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday. The fourth-rounder ended the game with 309 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing in just his second career start.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0