Charlotte police investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened on Shady Oak Trail, which is just west of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
These 3 NC towns ranked highest in affordable cities with the most people earning six figures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to high potential earnings, the Queen City has a lot of potential. A new study by How To Home analyzed the U.S. Bureau of Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Regional Price Parities' data to determine the rankings.
Catawba County hunger walk will help those locally who suffer from hunger
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. is hosting a hunger walk Sunday to raise awareness and much-needed funding for the community. Officials said its common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Traffic issues aren't simple to solve, but work is ongoing
I too get stuck in traffic, shake my head in disgust as I see another rezoning for apartment buildings and worry about where the money will come from to build all the new school buildings. Since starting my time in the Senate, I have explored every conceivable option available to help our area control growth and quickly build more roads. Absent a magic wand, the solutions take a long time. In fact, too much time for this impatient person.
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville, Iredell add to Lake Norman’s finance honors
Two other Lake Norman-area government entities have earned “Excellence in Financial Reporting” recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association. Huntersville and Iredell County are among the 81 government entities in North Carolina – and only 958 nationwide – that qualified for the award. Cornelius and Mooresville also were winners and annual reports by Davidson and Lincoln County are still under agency review.
Homebuyer sues, claims builder undermined contract hoping to make more money in hot market
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — Megan Brusca signed a contract to buy a new home in Sherrills Ford, but she claims the builder sabotaged the deal once he thought he could sell the house to someone else for a higher price. It’s a nice house in Magnolia Cove and Brusca...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville opens long-awaited West Branch library (Photos)
Thursday marked a special day for southern Iredell Countybresidents as the new Mooresville Public Library West Branch held its grand opening and provided guided tours of the new facility. Mooresville Mayor Mile Atkins, Mooresville commissioners Bobby Compton, Eddie Dingler, Tommy Deweese, Thurmond Houston, Lisa Qualls, and Gary West, State Librarian...
Hunger walk | Charlotte residents come together to end hunger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together on a mission to end hunger and increase resources for disaster relief. It’s all part of the 44th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk. Access to healthy food and clean water is a luxury some might take for granted....
WCNC
McIntyre Elder Law stresses the importance of legal and financial planning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning on Charlotte Today, we were joined by attorney Greg McIntyre and financial planner Ryan Begley - to talk the importance of having your financial and legal affairs in order.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
Kannapolis Intimidators Ballpark becomes a magnet for industrial jobs
Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
Some commissioners have concerns regarding the Brooklyn Village redevelopment project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developers released more updates on the Brooklyn Village redevelopment project. The project was approved back in July 2018, and as developers continue to wrap up phase one some commissioners say they have some concerns. One of the concerns addressed was the timing of the project. The...
WCNC
It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm. Their mushrooms are all the rage...
Truck plows into Taylorsville Walmart, damaging deli
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Taylorsville Walmart closed Sunday after a driver accidentally hit the gas and slammed into the building, according to police. The store is located on NC Highway 16 in Taylorsville. The truck drove into the deli section of the store and caused significant damage to the deli section, according to officials.
Early voting starts this week in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Midterm Election is fast approaching, which means voters are gearing up to participate, but in-person early voting beings this Thursday for North Carolinians. “Vote for the change you want to see in your community," Mecklenburg County voter, Marcus Wilson said. “Early voting is usually...
Charlotte man plans to buy a Cadillac with his lottery winnings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man says he plans to buy himself a new car after taking home a $200,000 prize on a new scratch-off game in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Claude Walkup stopped by the Murphy USA on Ashley Road last Sunday and the decision to buy...
WCNC
2 shot, others injured at Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus of Livingstone College late Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., police said a fight occurred on the campus of Livingstone College Saturday night during its homecoming concert. During the incident, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots, police report. Police said it appears that there was no exchange of gunfire by those involved in the altercation contrary to earlier rumors.
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
WCNC
