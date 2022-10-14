ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

WCNC

Charlotte police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened on Shady Oak Trail, which is just west of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Traffic issues aren't simple to solve, but work is ongoing

I too get stuck in traffic, shake my head in disgust as I see another rezoning for apartment buildings and worry about where the money will come from to build all the new school buildings. Since starting my time in the Senate, I have explored every conceivable option available to help our area control growth and quickly build more roads. Absent a magic wand, the solutions take a long time. In fact, too much time for this impatient person.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville, Iredell add to Lake Norman’s finance honors

Two other Lake Norman-area government entities have earned “Excellence in Financial Reporting” recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association. Huntersville and Iredell County are among the 81 government entities in North Carolina – and only 958 nationwide – that qualified for the award. Cornelius and Mooresville also were winners and annual reports by Davidson and Lincoln County are still under agency review.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville opens long-awaited West Branch library (Photos)

Thursday marked a special day for southern Iredell Countybresidents as the new Mooresville Public Library West Branch held its grand opening and provided guided tours of the new facility. Mooresville Mayor Mile Atkins, Mooresville commissioners Bobby Compton, Eddie Dingler, Tommy Deweese, Thurmond Houston, Lisa Qualls, and Gary West, State Librarian...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

McIntyre Elder Law stresses the importance of legal and financial planning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning on Charlotte Today, we were joined by attorney Greg McIntyre and financial planner Ryan Begley - to talk the importance of having your financial and legal affairs in order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Intimidators Ballpark becomes a magnet for industrial jobs

Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm. Their mushrooms are all the rage...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Early voting starts this week in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Midterm Election is fast approaching, which means voters are gearing up to participate, but in-person early voting beings this Thursday for North Carolinians. “Vote for the change you want to see in your community," Mecklenburg County voter, Marcus Wilson said. “Early voting is usually...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

2 shot, others injured at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus of Livingstone College late Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., police said a fight occurred on the campus of Livingstone College Saturday night during its homecoming concert. During the incident, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots, police report. Police said it appears that there was no exchange of gunfire by those involved in the altercation contrary to earlier rumors.
SALISBURY, NC
