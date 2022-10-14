ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Jack Skellington’s loyal dog Zero has arrived at Magic Kingdom for Halloween 2022, as a delightful light-up popcorn bucket! You can find this Zero popcorn bucket at popcorn carts throughout the park exclusively during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience

Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Hollywood Tower Hotel Elevator Repair’ Mug Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests dropping in at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can now pick up a mug advertising the Hollywood Tower Hotel Elevator Repair. Though, you may want to wait until after you ride the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to see if their service lives up to your expectations.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort

Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Minnie Ear Headband Price Increased by $5 at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Price increases have hit Walt Disney World in more ways than one this week. As of today, October 13, the price of most Minnie ear headbands has increased by $5, from $29.99 to $34.99. Signs next to...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Disneyland Resort to Retire Free Paper Theme Park Tickets This Week

With the soft-launch of the MagicBand+ this week and the growing trend of guests simply using their phones to enter the Disneyland Resort theme parks, Disney will reportedly be phasing out the distribution of paper tickets for guests over the course of the next week. Several Cast Members at the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Beignet-Scented Loungefly Ear Headband Now Available at Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets in Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Think you can only enjoy the smell of freshly baked beignets at Café Orleans? Think again! Now you can revel in that delicious scent while wearing a beignet-scented ear headband by Loungefly. We found these tasty ear headbands at Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets in New Orleans Square at Disneyland.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Pricing Released for Monsieur Paul Ahead of Reopening at EPCOT

After being closed for over two years, Monsieur Paul in EPCOT will finally reopen for dinner on Tuesday, October 18 at EPCOT. The prix fixe menu was previously released and we now know how much a meal will cost. Dining at Monsieur Paul will be $195 per adult (plus tax...
RESTAURANTS

