Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Gopher 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Gopher 5” game were:

05-35-40-42-46

(five, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:. 03-10-12-15-17-18-19-22-23-24-48-50-56-58-59-64-68-72-79-80, BE: 72. (three, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: seventy-two)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head. Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Longtime Gophers Volleyball coach announces departure

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon has announced that he will leave the organization after this season. Matt Houk, currently serving as assistant head coach, will be the interim head coach after the season. The team will conduct a nation-wide search to find its next head coach, according to a release from the organization.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Are You One of the Minnesotans Who’ll Get An Extra $150 a Month?

Over a million of our fellow Minnesotans will soon be getting an extra nearly $150 a month-- are you one of them? Here's how to find out. It hasn't happened in over 40 years, but it was just announced earlier this week (Oct 13, 2022) that an extra payment of at least $140 a month (and likely more) will be showing up in bank accounts of over one million Minnesotans starting in January.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Here Are The Most Equitable School Districts In Minnesota

School has been in full swing and one report has the most equitable school districts throughout Minnesota. Last year both Minnesota and Wisconsin ranked pretty well for states with the best teachers. Wisconsin came in at number 18, while Minnesota was named the 13th-best state for teachers. The finance website,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota

That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
MINNESOTA STATE
