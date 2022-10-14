Read full article on original website
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
KELOLAND TV
Care Campus in Pennington County is in major need of detox techs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Taking on the role of Detox Tech may not be easy but it’s a job some people in Pennington County are passionate about. And the Care Campus is in need of even more of them. Busy every day… that’s how detox tech Timothy...
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish moving forward with new skate park plans
SPEARFISH — The skater boys and girls of Spearfish wont have to go without for too long once the skate park near the Spearfish High School is removed in 2024, as city officials plan to have a new facility started the following year. Since it was announced in January...
KEVN
Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers honored their seniors and improved to 4-4 on the season with a shutout victory over Douglas. Plus, the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers capitalized in a must-win matchup against Lakota Tech. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
South Dakota high school, police react to false active shooter call
Multiple school districts in the state and law enforcement agencies were on high alert when several active shooter reports started coming in, but they turned out to be a hoax.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood couple named SD’s ‘Angels in Adoption’ honorees
DEADWOOD — Hesitant to straightforwardly embrace the “Angels in Adoption” honor bestowed upon him and his wife Sarah, John Enos of Deadwood is, nevertheless, grateful for the recognition recently given the couple by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in hopes that other families will follow the couple’s lead in fostering after hearing their story.
newscenter1.tv
Cave Rescue in the Black Hills; Here’s how the 18 hour event unfolded
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A series of events took place, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, that resulted in a caver getting stuck for 18 hours. Here’s how the events unfolded:. With over 500 known, and many yet to be discovered, caves in the Black Hills, you would think that this would be a more common occurrence. However, the last time that something like this happened in the Black Hills was in 1989 at Wind Cave, when Rachel Cox was lost for 37 hours.
KEVN
Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed a 14-year-old pedestrian Friday morning. The crash was around 12:25 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse streets. Witnesses reportedly told police that the teen was walking along the sidewalk on North LaCrosse when she attempted to cross the intersection. That’s when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene, heading south on LaCrosse.
kotatv.com
Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than two and a half year after a hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez, the suspect in the case finally changes his plea. Friday morning, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty but mentally ill to vehicular homicide in the case. In exchange, the state is dropping a host of other charges against him. Fegueroa was accused of hitting and killing Martinez, who was walking in the area of East Boulevard North and East North Street in December of 2019. The vehicle was later found in a parking lot on East North Street and Fegueroa was arrested at a house on Spruce Street. Fegueroa’s attorney said an evaluation found his client has a developmental disability. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on November 18th.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
KEVN
Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday. 43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Police released image of the suspect truck from LaCrosse hit-and-run
UPDATE: Police detectives have recovered an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. According to the Rapid City Police Department, at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday a pickup truck crashed into a juvenile female at the intersection of LaCrosse Street and Van Buren Street, killing her. Witnesses said the truck fled the scene southbound after the impact.
KEVN
Stevens Raiders win boys soccer state title
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After starting the season with a 3-2-1 record, the Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team turned things around in a big way, which ultimately led to Saturday’s Class AA State Championship victory. Ben Burns has the highlights from their historic win.
