ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Redondo Beach faces recall election, cannabis measure on Oct. 19

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Redondo Beach residents will be among the millions of Americans casting ballots during the national general election. But they’ll have a bit more recent practice than most. Redondoans will also be faced with a special election on Wednesday, Oct. 19,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal

LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilmen, under pressure to resign, stripped of chairmanships

Acting LA City Council President Mitch O’Farrell said Monday that he is removing City Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León from their committee chairmanships. During a news conference on Monday morning, O’Farrell announced the removal of Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo over their participation in a racially charged recording from October 2021. The two councilmen have refused to resign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Politicians headed for re-election despite scandals

An angry crowd confronted the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday — following the leak of the racist comments by Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon. It’s just the latest example of scandal in the nation’s second largest city. In recent years, three LA City Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and the mayor’s office also faces allegations it covered up sexual harassment by a top aide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LASD lieutenant files court papers against county, sheriff over dog death

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant, the latest of several department members to claim to be a whistleblower over wrongdoing within the department, filed court papers Monday against the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Lt. Joseph Garrido's still unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Authorities investigating report of shooting on Harbor 110 Freeway

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two people were treated at a hospital Monday for unspecified injuries following a possible shooting on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. The possible shooting was reported about 3:45 a.m. near El Segundo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy