An angry crowd confronted the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday — following the leak of the racist comments by Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon. It’s just the latest example of scandal in the nation’s second largest city. In recent years, three LA City Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and the mayor’s office also faces allegations it covered up sexual harassment by a top aide.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO