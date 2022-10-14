ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placida, FL

Comments / 1

Related
NBC 2

Unattended burn led to garage fire in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Public Safety’s Fire station responded to the fire Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte County Emergency Management, the fire was caused due to an unattended burn barrel fire that spread to the garage. No one was injured, but according to CCEM, the fire could have been prevented.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
erienewsnow.com

Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Highlands County

A woman from Port Charlotte was killed Sunday night after exiting a moving pickup truck on Sparta Road in Highlands County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road and just outside Sebring, at around 8 p.m. The rear left passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, exited the truck through the open rear left window while it was in motion.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian

Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
TICE, FL
NBC 2

Patient rescued after foot got stuck in massage chair

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Fire-Rescue responded to a patient who had their foot stuck in a massage chair. When rescue arrived, power was secured to the chair. The chair was later taken apart to free the foot. The steel rods hold the rollers cut with a grinder in order...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes

Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC 2

Family survives Hurricane Ian by holding onto tree

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Mike Schuttig was staying at the Periwinkle Motel on Fort Myers Beach with his fiancé and his dogs when Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida. Schuttig and his fiancé Hope watched as the gulf moved onto the beach, flooding the downstairs of the motel. Then the water crept up to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy