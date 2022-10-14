Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Unattended burn led to garage fire in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Public Safety’s Fire station responded to the fire Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte County Emergency Management, the fire was caused due to an unattended burn barrel fire that spread to the garage. No one was injured, but according to CCEM, the fire could have been prevented.
usf.edu
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
2 Florida men caught trying to loot storage shed hit by Hurricane Ian: deputies
Two men were arrested for allegedly looting from a shed on Hickory Island, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery
A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
erienewsnow.com
Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Highlands County
A woman from Port Charlotte was killed Sunday night after exiting a moving pickup truck on Sparta Road in Highlands County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road and just outside Sebring, at around 8 p.m. The rear left passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, exited the truck through the open rear left window while it was in motion.
Residents warned of hazardous debris from balconies on Fort Myers Beach
As Fort Myers Beach starts cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, officials are warning people to watch out for debris on the ground.
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
WINKNEWS.com
Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian
Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
NBC 2
Patient rescued after foot got stuck in massage chair
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Fire-Rescue responded to a patient who had their foot stuck in a massage chair. When rescue arrived, power was secured to the chair. The chair was later taken apart to free the foot. The steel rods hold the rollers cut with a grinder in order...
10NEWS
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
WINKNEWS.com
12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes
Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
Down but not out: Local plumber vows to rebuild business stronger than ever after Hurricane Ian
Cleanup efforts are continuing across Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and as business owners slowly return to areas hard-hit by the deadly storm, they’re vowing to build back stronger and better than ever.
'It's a tsunami': Storm surge survey crews uncover startling damage from Ian
Fort Myers Beach was ground zero for storm surge — the area was completely submerged as Hurricane Ian struck. Two weeks later, meteorologists from across the country are combing the area and collecting data with hopes of helping refine future hurricane forecasts. In the days leading up to Hurricane...
NBC 2
Family survives Hurricane Ian by holding onto tree
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Mike Schuttig was staying at the Periwinkle Motel on Fort Myers Beach with his fiancé and his dogs when Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida. Schuttig and his fiancé Hope watched as the gulf moved onto the beach, flooding the downstairs of the motel. Then the water crept up to the second floor.
WINKNEWS.com
Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong
Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
