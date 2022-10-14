CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt is reflecting on her recent health scare. On Tuesday, Hunt marked the one-year anniversary since she underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumor. Hunt first opened up about the operation back in October of last year, when she revealed to fans on Instagram that she "had a delicate but successful surgery to remove a small tumor from my brain that turned out to be benign." At the time, Hunt said she was "now in recovery" and would be "off the air several more weeks," as "brain surgery really takes it out of you!"

