News Anchor Reveals She Underwent Brain Surgery to Remove Tumor

CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt is reflecting on her recent health scare. On Tuesday, Hunt marked the one-year anniversary since she underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumor. Hunt first opened up about the operation back in October of last year, when she revealed to fans on Instagram that she "had a delicate but successful surgery to remove a small tumor from my brain that turned out to be benign." At the time, Hunt said she was "now in recovery" and would be "off the air several more weeks," as "brain surgery really takes it out of you!"
TV & VIDEOS
survivornet.com

Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms

John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Mom Of Three, 38, Was Told By Doctors Her ‘Unusual Stomach Pain’ Was A ‘Digestive Tract Condition:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Lisa Britton from Leeds, England was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer at just 38 years old. The mom-of-three was suffering from a bacterial infection called Helicobacter pylori, known as H. pylori, and doctors had chalked up her stomach pains to the digestive tract condition. Stomach cancer typically affects older...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Doctors Thought Boy, 6, Had A ‘Typical Bug’ But Then A ‘Strange Spiky Feeling’ Started Spreading Up His Arm: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Lochlan Peckham was just 6 years old when his doctor thought he had a normal bug when he arrived for a checkup. A later MRI revealed that he had a brain tumor. Brain and spinal cord tumors are the second most common form of childhood cancer behind only leukemia. It’s important that you make an appointment with your child’s doctor if your child has any signs or symptoms that concern you.
CANCER
survivornet.com

‘My Eyes Just Started Randomly Shooting Up And Down’ And I Was ‘Spinning In Place Like A Top:’ Man, 29, Credits Faith And His Doctors For Surviving Cancer

Israel Lemus, of Houston, Texas, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer—known as glioblastoma multiforme—at the age of 29. Despite being told he would only have eight weeks to live, the Texan is celebrating six years after learning he had a golf size-growth on his brain. Glioblastoma...
HOUSTON, TX
survivornet.com

Elementary School Teacher And Grandma, 54, Suffering From ‘Complete And Utter Fatigue’ Thought It Was A Common Cold: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Venessa Taylor, a 54-year-old elementary school teacher who was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer six years ago, first dismissed her symptoms as a common cold, something her coworkers would often get being around children everyday. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer. Symptoms vary depending on the type...
CANCER
Daily Mail

'Healthy' mum-of-two is left bedridden while battling seizures, extreme pain and the constant risk of paralysis after a trip to the physio for a sore neck changed her life forever

A young mum-of-two has opened up about how a sore neck led to a diagnosis of 19 rare and chronic health conditions that have left her bedridden for most of the day. Meaghan Kiely, 38, from Bunbury in Western Australia, has spent the past year in and out of hospital after a routine visit to a physiotherapist to strengthen her neck muscles following a skiing injury in 2009.
WORLD
curetoday.com

Cancer Survivor Turns Passion for Winemaking Into Fundraising for the Disease

After a metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis, Robert Hollander decided to bring together his love of wine and his journey with cancer to create a foundation to support the research field. Robert Hollander, 67, discovered his love of wine after working as a waiter/bartender through medical school and continued to show...
CANCER
Mary Duncan

Doctors seem disappointed when woman’s rare cancer turns out to be ordinary cyst

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have known my friend Thea since we were in fifth grade, after over three decades the relationship I have with her is one of my longest and we are very close. This is why it was devastating to me to find out that Thea had breast cancer back in the fall of 2019.

