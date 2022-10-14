Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
News Anchor Reveals She Underwent Brain Surgery to Remove Tumor
CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt is reflecting on her recent health scare. On Tuesday, Hunt marked the one-year anniversary since she underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumor. Hunt first opened up about the operation back in October of last year, when she revealed to fans on Instagram that she "had a delicate but successful surgery to remove a small tumor from my brain that turned out to be benign." At the time, Hunt said she was "now in recovery" and would be "off the air several more weeks," as "brain surgery really takes it out of you!"
survivornet.com
Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms
John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
Baby girl born with no limbs stuns doctors
On 26 June, a 28-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl with no limbs. She was born in a small village named Sakla in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
survivornet.com
Mom Of Three, 38, Was Told By Doctors Her ‘Unusual Stomach Pain’ Was A ‘Digestive Tract Condition:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Lisa Britton from Leeds, England was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer at just 38 years old. The mom-of-three was suffering from a bacterial infection called Helicobacter pylori, known as H. pylori, and doctors had chalked up her stomach pains to the digestive tract condition. Stomach cancer typically affects older...
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year. Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
survivornet.com
Soldier Dad Of Two, 35, With Excruciating Back Pain Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Muscle Pain’ And Given Tylenol: It Was Cancer
A young father-of-two’s message to everyone: Always push your doctor for more answers. Darren Mulqueen was diagnosed with an aggressive case of pancreatic cancer only after doctors had mistaken his agonizing back pain as a muscular issue. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer typically only develop once the cancer has spread...
survivornet.com
Doctors Thought Boy, 6, Had A ‘Typical Bug’ But Then A ‘Strange Spiky Feeling’ Started Spreading Up His Arm: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Lochlan Peckham was just 6 years old when his doctor thought he had a normal bug when he arrived for a checkup. A later MRI revealed that he had a brain tumor. Brain and spinal cord tumors are the second most common form of childhood cancer behind only leukemia. It’s important that you make an appointment with your child’s doctor if your child has any signs or symptoms that concern you.
survivornet.com
‘My Eyes Just Started Randomly Shooting Up And Down’ And I Was ‘Spinning In Place Like A Top:’ Man, 29, Credits Faith And His Doctors For Surviving Cancer
Israel Lemus, of Houston, Texas, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer—known as glioblastoma multiforme—at the age of 29. Despite being told he would only have eight weeks to live, the Texan is celebrating six years after learning he had a golf size-growth on his brain. Glioblastoma...
survivornet.com
Elementary School Teacher And Grandma, 54, Suffering From ‘Complete And Utter Fatigue’ Thought It Was A Common Cold: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Venessa Taylor, a 54-year-old elementary school teacher who was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer six years ago, first dismissed her symptoms as a common cold, something her coworkers would often get being around children everyday. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer. Symptoms vary depending on the type...
survivornet.com
Girl, 5, Was Diagnosed With Leukemia As A Baby After Doctor Noticed She Looked Pale, Now She’s Celebrating Beating Cancer
Hollie McNeill was diagnosed with leukemia at eight weeks old after her doctor noticed she looked pale and sent her for testing at a hospital to check for anemia. Now, the five-year-old girl, from Lincolnshire, England, is celebrating being cancer-free since December 2017. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer....
Father who had a headache for seven years diagnosed with brain tumour after routine trip to Specsavers
A father who suffered seven years of headaches discovered he had a brain tumour at a routine eye appointment — and says he wouldn’t be alive today if he hadn’t gone. Matt Voice, 40, struggled with dizziness from the age of 32, and became increasingly concerned when he began to suffer headaches and vision problems.
'Healthy' mum-of-two is left bedridden while battling seizures, extreme pain and the constant risk of paralysis after a trip to the physio for a sore neck changed her life forever
A young mum-of-two has opened up about how a sore neck led to a diagnosis of 19 rare and chronic health conditions that have left her bedridden for most of the day. Meaghan Kiely, 38, from Bunbury in Western Australia, has spent the past year in and out of hospital after a routine visit to a physiotherapist to strengthen her neck muscles following a skiing injury in 2009.
curetoday.com
Cancer Survivor Turns Passion for Winemaking Into Fundraising for the Disease
After a metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis, Robert Hollander decided to bring together his love of wine and his journey with cancer to create a foundation to support the research field. Robert Hollander, 67, discovered his love of wine after working as a waiter/bartender through medical school and continued to show...
Doctors seem disappointed when woman’s rare cancer turns out to be ordinary cyst
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have known my friend Thea since we were in fifth grade, after over three decades the relationship I have with her is one of my longest and we are very close. This is why it was devastating to me to find out that Thea had breast cancer back in the fall of 2019.
Comments / 0