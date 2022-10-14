Ohio man claims cemetery removed same-sex marriage information from headstone

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — A man who lost his husband in 2020 feels like a cemetery in Ohio is trying to erase his same-sex marriage.

Darrell Frye told WHIO-TV that he believes Calvary Cemetery in Dayton purposefully defaced his husband’s headstone.

In 2007, Frye met Jason Neto and planned to spend the rest of their lives together. Neto died unexpectedly from a heart attack in 2020.

The pandemic slowed down the burial process, but Neto was finally laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

“I chose the sanctuary preserve because that was very much what in the spirit of what Jason as a person,” Frye told WHIO.

“I knew that this was a Catholic cemetery, and I point blank asked, I said, ‘Is it going to be a problem that we’re a gay couple and buying a plot here?’”

Frye told WHIO that they assured him it was not an issue.

Frye bought a memorial boulder placed on Neto’s grave in August.

“And with a 30-character limit, it was difficult,” he said. “So I just decided to keep it simple and put our marriage date” ‘Married July 23rd, 2016.’”

Frye visited the cemetery over Labor Day weekend to find the headstone was no longer on Neto’s grave. He then visited the cemetery’s office to see where it had gone.

“They told me at that time the engraver had done a tour and done an inspection and had noticed that some of the text (and) the edges were crumbling,” Frye told WHIO.

The boulder had reportedly been taken to the shop for repairs.

One month later, a headstone reappeared at Neto’s grave without the marriage date.

“The line about our marriage is just erased. They dug into rock to erase our relationship,” Frye told WHIO.

The station reported that Darrell had been trying to reach the cemetery for more than a week.

“Nobody from Calvary will talk to me,” said Frye.

He’s talked to an attorney because Frye wants what he said that the funeral and burial plot has cost him “almost five figures.”

WHIO reached out to the Calvary Cemetery on Friday about Frye’s story.

“In consideration of the family, we will communicate directly with them, and release a statement at the appropriate time,” the cemetery’s executive director said in an email to the station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

