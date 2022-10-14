MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
05-35-40-42-46
(five, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Mega Millions
09-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
NORTH5
11-21-25-26-31
(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Pick 3
2-3-0
(two, three, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000
Comments / 0