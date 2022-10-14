ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

05-35-40-42-46

(five, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Mega Millions

09-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

NORTH5

11-21-25-26-31

(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Pick 3

2-3-0

(two, three, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

