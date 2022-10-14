Read full article on original website
Facing South Florida: Parkland Shooter Sentencing Trial Verdict
Jim goes one-on-one with Fred Guttenberg about the jury's verdict of life in prison with no parole for the Parkland shooter. Guttenberg's daughter Jaime, was one of the 17 victims. Guest: Fred Guttenberg/JAIME'S FATHER
Florida killer-clown case trial delayed: Female defendant accused of killing woman in 1990
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time.
WPBF News 25
What's next for Nikolas Cruz, Parkland school shooter? Legal experts break down
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, jurors recommended Nikolas Cruz, convicted Parkland school shooter should spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will take place on Nov. 1. In this hearing, the judge will officially announce the 17 life sentences...
Another Parkland sentencing trial juror shares her experience, reasoning
MIAMI – One juror did not go as far as to say she felt threatened following the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial. Melody Vanoy shares she felt disrespect from other jurors after deciding not to give the confessed Parkland school shooter the death penalty. "The energy was so heated we wanted to get out of the room," Vanoy said.Vanoy was one of three jurors choosing to spare Nikolas Cruz from death and send him behind bars for life. After the fact, it became so tense in the deliberation room that she says another juror asked to go for a walk."They had...
Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’
THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
Will Nikolas Cruz life sentence spur reform for Florida's death penalty law?
FORT LAUDERDALE -- It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate.Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose a death sentence if a majority of the jurors agreed. With a 9-3 vote Thursday supporting Cruz's execution, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer would have likely sent him to Death Row for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.Now, however, a vote of anything less than 12-0 means an automatic sentence of life without...
Prosecution seeks interview of juror over alleged threat from fellow juror
FORT LAUERDALE -- Prosecutors have filed a motion with the Broward County court asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to compel law enforcement officers to interview a juror who said they felt threatened by another juror during deliberations to decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz. The three-page filing does not identify the juror in question. A hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. to address the motion. "Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,"...
Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
Why did jury choose life in prison for Nikolas Cruz?
Despite the expectations of many of the Parkland victims' parents, legal scholars point out that the country has been moving away from the death penalty.
PBSO: Palm Beach State College student threatened to commit mass shooting
A Palm Beach State College student has been arrested on a charge of threatening online to commit a mass shooting. Authorities say Saul Allain Jean, 24, of North Miami Beach, made threats on the website Change.org to kill people and encouraged others to carry out similar attacks. “Leave me [expletive] alone or else I will...
WSVN-TV
Parkland prosecutors ask for an investigation after a juror says she was threatened by ‘a fellow juror’ during deliberations
(CNN) — Prosecutors in the Nikolas Cruz Parkland shooting case are calling for law enforcement to interview a juror who said they felt threatened by another juror during deliberations, according to a court filing obtained by CNN. The state’s motion asks Judge Elizabeth Scherer to compel law enforcement officers...
policeandsecuritynews.com
Stopping School Shootings – Lessons Learned from Parkland, Oxford, Uvalde, and the Federal Commission on School Safety (FCSS)
Published by the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research, this report highlights FCSS recommendations made after the shooting which occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Three of the FCSS’s most important recommendations included the need for:. Effective multidisciplinary threat-assessment teams which work...
cw34.com
Family members face 12 criminal charges but not for the shooting that led to their arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This one started when Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office agents found a car used in a shooting. It was the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting happened two days earlier. Authorities followed it until the car stopped in a driveway north of...
Click10.com
BSO investigates juror’s report of ‘threat’ during Parkland shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that there is an investigation at the Broward County courthouse after the Broward State Attorney’s Office provided information about a complaint from a juror in the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase. Prosecutors filed a motion...
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland Crime Update: Man Punched Over Parking Space
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 10, 2022. On 10/04/2022, the reporter advised while outside of his residence within his development, a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked his dog, causing a laceration.
wflx.com
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison for the man who killed 14 children and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. "I just don't think anything else is appropriate...
Nikolas Cruz: Remembering the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting
Seventeen students and staff were killed by Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas massacre. In 2022, jurors recommended life in prison without parole for the Parkland shooter. Palm Beach Post Staff. Nikolas Cruz, then 19 and now 24, pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17...
Click10.com
Man paralyzed following armed robbery and attempted murder
Miami-Dade County, FLA – A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder. It happened at a business in Miami-Dade County back in August. In court, surveillance video presented by the prosecution captured two men dressed in black bust into...
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night. One victim was left in critical condition.
