Parkland, FL

CBS Miami

Another Parkland sentencing trial juror shares her experience, reasoning

MIAMI – One juror did not go as far as to say she felt threatened following the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial.  Melody Vanoy shares she felt disrespect from other jurors after deciding not to give the confessed Parkland school shooter the death penalty. "The energy was so heated we wanted to get out of the room," Vanoy said.Vanoy was one of three jurors choosing to spare Nikolas Cruz from death and send him behind bars for life. After the fact, it became so tense in the deliberation room that she says another juror asked to go for a walk."They had...
PARKLAND, FL
The US Sun

Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’

THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Will Nikolas Cruz life sentence spur reform for Florida's death penalty law?

FORT LAUDERDALE -- It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate.Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose a death sentence if a majority of the jurors agreed. With a 9-3 vote Thursday supporting Cruz's execution, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer would have likely sent him to Death Row for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.Now, however, a vote of anything less than 12-0 means an automatic sentence of life without...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Prosecution seeks interview of juror over alleged threat from fellow juror

FORT LAUERDALE -- Prosecutors have filed a motion with the Broward County court asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to compel law enforcement officers to interview a juror who said they felt threatened by another juror during deliberations to decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz. The three-page filing does not identify the juror in question. A hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. to address the motion.  "Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,"...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
policeandsecuritynews.com

Stopping School Shootings – Lessons Learned from Parkland, Oxford, Uvalde, and the Federal Commission on School Safety (FCSS)

Published by the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research, this report highlights FCSS recommendations made after the shooting which occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Three of the FCSS’s most important recommendations included the need for:. Effective multidisciplinary threat-assessment teams which work...
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Man Punched Over Parking Space

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 10, 2022. On 10/04/2022, the reporter advised while outside of his residence within his development, a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked his dog, causing a laceration.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Man paralyzed following armed robbery and attempted murder

Miami-Dade County, FLA – A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder. It happened at a business in Miami-Dade County back in August. In court, surveillance video presented by the prosecution captured two men dressed in black bust into...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

