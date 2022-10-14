ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 46

Bruce Melton
2d ago

Shut down the gangs and you greatly reduce gun violence!! Lock up the criminals and you greatly reduce gun violence!!! Get rid of Kim Foxx and the far left judges and greatly reduce gun violence!!!!!!!!!

Ricardo Sanchez
2d ago

get the unlawful users, the criminals!when they are caught, keep them in jail!get rid of the useless, who collect a check fornot doing their job! foxx,brown, and beetlefoot!

Deirdre Senior
2d ago

They should have been discussing this a long time ago and too many dead bodies ago. I guess election time is right around the corner.

NBC Chicago

Illinois Man, Father Enter Pleas in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Cases

An Illinois man and his father, a Utah resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago, and Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, entered pleas on Thursday, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to one count each of unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville to host meeting about SAFE-T Act at City Hall

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - If you want to know about the impact of the SAFE-T Act in Naperville — the City Council is here to help. It will host an information meeting Monday night. It will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall in council chambers — which is right along South Eagle Street.
NAPERVILLE, IL
depauliaonline.com

OPINION: Fake newspapers spreading lies to Illinois voters

In the past six years, Donald Trump’s constant callouts of “fake news” made Americans more aware of poor reporting and stories with an agenda. While journalists are far from the “enemies of the people” that President Trump described, the news is something that can be weaponized. In an ironic, but fitting turn of events, Republican interest groups are now engaging in the actions their party leader was so adamantly against.
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man charged with entering Speaker Pelosi's office during Jan. 6 Capitol riot to face February trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man accused of entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is set to become the first person from Illinois to face trial, after rejecting a plea deal from federal prosecutors.Kevin Lyons is facing misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstruction of an official proceeding.At a status hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell scheduled Lyons' trial to begin...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Police Chief Confronts Crime Perception And Reality

Westchester Police Chief Daniel Babic during a Feb. 7 press conference in Chicago. | Screenshot. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Residents of Westchester are now getting relatively frequent updates about crimes and other policing matters on the village’s new website, which has prompted alarm among some community members.
WESTCHESTER, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
ORLAND PARK, IL
25newsnow.com

New criminal charge filed against Madigan, McClain following AT&T deferred prosecution agreement

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his close confidant Mike McClain were hit with new conspiracy charges in relation to a corruption scheme involving AT&T Illinois. A federal grand jury in Chicago charged Madigan with corruptly arranging for payments to be made to one of his political allies as part of an alleged conspiracy with Illinois Bell Telephone Company.
ILLINOIS STATE

