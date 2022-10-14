ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing church security guard pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marc Ward, the man accused of killing a church security guard last month, pleaded not guilty. Police allege Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck in the Calvary Church parking lot in September and left him for dead in a nearby arroyo. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate Saturday homicide in southeast Albuquerque

Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a body was found Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for APD says officers received a call of a deceased individual, in an alley behind 1414 Central Ave. SE. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the body, and homicide detectives were called out.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Prosecutors to seek adult penalties against Santa Fe teen in homicide case

Prosecutors on Thursday said they would seek a first-degree murder charge against Elijah Judah Trujillo, who was 15 when authorities say he fatally shot 60-year-old Samuel Cordero in the early morning hours of Aug. 10 at Ragle Park. Assistant District Attorney Jeanine Salustri told Santa Fe state District Court Judge...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision

SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate 1-year-old's suspicious death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death of a 1-year-old boy it labeled as suspicious. Officers were dispatched to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. Thursday night in relation to the death. Information provided to the officers was that the parents of the child brought...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy