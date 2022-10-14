Read full article on original website
Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items
APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call, and reports can be submitted anonymously.
Suspect in Albuquerque road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced to one year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It has been a decade of arrests, getting breaks, and getting let out of jail every time with the promise she’ll behave. Meanwhile, Gabriela Wanderingspirit kept getting into trouble while wearing an ankle monitor from her past troubles. Friday, Second Judicial District Court Judge Courtney Weaks ruled Wanderingspirit will only do a […]
Man accused of killing church security guard pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marc Ward, the man accused of killing a church security guard last month, pleaded not guilty. Police allege Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck in the Calvary Church parking lot in September and left him for dead in a nearby arroyo. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at […]
Santa Fe officials: 1 dead after pedestrian crash
Officials are still investigating the incident.
Police investigate Saturday homicide in southeast Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a body was found Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for APD says officers received a call of a deceased individual, in an alley behind 1414 Central Ave. SE. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the body, and homicide detectives were called out.
Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
Prosecutors to seek adult penalties against Santa Fe teen in homicide case
Prosecutors on Thursday said they would seek a first-degree murder charge against Elijah Judah Trujillo, who was 15 when authorities say he fatally shot 60-year-old Samuel Cordero in the early morning hours of Aug. 10 at Ragle Park. Assistant District Attorney Jeanine Salustri told Santa Fe state District Court Judge...
Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision
SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
Albuquerque man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man has been arrested for a road rage incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver with his own child in the car. The victim says he and his wife attempted to merge onto Paseo Del Norte from 2nd St. when a driver next to him refused […]
Albuquerque police investigate 1-year-old's suspicious death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death of a 1-year-old boy it labeled as suspicious. Officers were dispatched to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. Thursday night in relation to the death. Information provided to the officers was that the parents of the child brought...
Family of Taos shooting victims speaks out, asks for justice
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) — The family of the victims of a shooting in Taos last week that left a woman dead and her 19-year-old son in critical condition have angry words for the boys who police say are behind the attack. They're also left with a lot of unanswered questions.
Feds issue new indictment, tougher charges in Renezmae Calzada murder case
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a 5-year old Española girl is facing new, tougher charges just weeks after rejecting a plea deal. Federal prosecutors have also outlined a new timeline of events in the 2019 murder of Renezmae Calzada. Malcolm Torres, 29, is now facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder of […]
Woman who set fire to Islamic Center of New Mexico sentenced to two years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico has been sentenced to two years. Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance camera starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November 2021. Friday Camarena pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to two years. […]
2022 Assistance Fair helps Albuquerque community with paying bills, obtaining clothes, diapers, flu shots
Families are struggling to keep up as inflation is hitting too close to home for many.
Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
